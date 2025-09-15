Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Fantasy To Pure Bliss: 10 Craziest Honeymoon Destinations Around The World
From Fantasy To Pure Bliss: 10 Craziest Honeymoon Destinations Around The World

Updated:Sep 15, 2025, 09:50 PM IST
Maldives

Maldives

Overwater villas, crystal-clear waters, and private beaches. Perfect for luxury and privacy.  

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Turquoise lagoons, lush mountains, and iconic overwater bungalows is the most beautifull part of Bora Bora, French Polynesia.

Santorini, Greece

Stunning sunsets, white-washed buildings, and charming cliffside villages.  

Venice, Italy

Romantic gondola rides through scenic canals, historic architecture, and world-class cuisine.  

Maui, Hawaii, USA

Beautiful beaches, waterfalls, and volcanic landscapes ideal for adventure and relaxation.  

Kyoto, Japan

Tranquil temples, cherry blossoms, and traditional ryokans for an intimate cultural experience.  

Seychelles

Pristine beaches, secluded islands, and rich marine life for nature-loving couples.  

Paris, France

The “City of Love” with iconic landmarks, fine dining, and cozy cafes.  

Queenstown, New Zealand

Adventure hub with breathtaking lakes, mountains, and outdoor activities.  

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Scenic coastal towns, cliffside hotels, and Mediterranean charm are perfect for romance. (All images: Pixabay)  

NEWS ON ONE CLICK