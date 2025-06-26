From Forests To Floating Islands: 8 Incredible Animals You'll Only Find In India
India is a home to a stunning variety of wildlife found nowhere else. From dense forests to serene floating islands, discover these 8 incredible animals which are unique to this diverse land. These 8 rare and unique species, including the majestic Kashmir stag and elusive Sangai deer, highlight India’s rich biodiversity and the need to protect their extraordinary habitats for future generations.
Kashmir Stag
Kashmir Stag (Hangul) (Cervus hanglu hanglu)
Its habitat is in Dachigam National Park, Jammu & Kashmir. It is critically endangered with fewer than 300 individuals. It’s the only surviving subspecies of red deer in India.
Lion-Tailed Macaque
Lion-Tailed Macaque (Macaca silenus)
Usually found in Western Ghats of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu. They are endangered due to habitat loss and are known for its silver mane and tufted tail. It avoids human settlements and spends most of its time in the upper forest canopy.
Indian Purple Frog
Indian Purple Frog (Nasikabatrachus sahyadrensis)
Their habitat is in Western Ghats. It is rare because it is found only in a few parts of Kerala and that too lives underground for most of the year. Fun fact about them is that they emerges just for a few days during monsoon to breed.
Rusty-Spotted Cat
Rusty-Spotted Cat (Prionailurus rubiginosus)
Their habitat is in forests and grasslands in central and southern India. It is rare because it is one of the smallest wild cats in the world. And weighs less than 2 kg and is extremely elusive.
Malabar Civet
Malabar Civet (Viverra civettina)
Their natural habitat: Western Ghats (Kerala). It is rare and critically endangered and possibly one of the rarest mammals in India. Once it was thought to be extinct until rare sightings suggested otherwise.
Sangai Deer
Sangai Deer (Rucervus eldii eldii)
Its natural habitat is in Loktak Lake, Manipur, it is rare and endangered subspecies of brow-antlered deer that lives on floating vegetation (phumdis). Fun fact is that they are known as the “dancing deer” due to its delicate walk on the floating islands.
Andaman Horseshoe Bat
Andaman Horseshoe Bat (Rhinolophus cognatus)
Their habitat is in Caves in the Andaman Islands. They are rare and endemic to the Andaman Islands and critically endangered. Not much is known about it but it was rediscovered after being unrecorded for over a century.
Gooty Sapphire Tarantula
Gooty Sapphire Tarantula (Poecilotheria metallica)
Their natural habitat is in Forests around Gooty, Andhra Pradesh, it is rare and stunning bright blue spider with limited range. They sought after by collectors, which has contributed to its rarity.
