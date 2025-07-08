Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2928703https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/from-gods-to-guardians-7-countries-that-worship-animals-a-cultural-eye-opener-2928703
NewsPhotos⁠From Gods To Guardians: 7 Countries That Worship Animals—A Cultural Eye-Opener
photoDetails

⁠From Gods To Guardians: 7 Countries That Worship Animals—A Cultural Eye-Opener

From Gods to Guardians: These 7 Countries That Worship Animals explores fascinating cultures where animals are revered as sacred symbols, spiritual guides, or divine beings. From India’s holy cows to Egypt’s ancient cat worship, these unique traditions and beliefs that honor animals with deep respect have been shown. It’s a captivating look at how reverence for animals shapes cultural identity and values.

Updated:Jul 08, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Follow Us

India – Cows (Symbol of Life & Motherhood)

1/7
India – Cows (Symbol of Life & Motherhood)

India – Cows (Symbol of Life & Motherhood)

In Hinduism, cows are considered sacred and are seen as a symbol of nourishment, motherhood, and non-violence. Cows are often decorated, fed special food, and worshipped during festivals like Govardhan Puja and Gopashtami. Killing cows is banned in many Indian states.

Follow Us

Egypt – Cats (Guardians of the Afterlife)

2/7
Egypt – Cats (Guardians of the Afterlife)

Egypt – Cats (Guardians of the Afterlife)

In ancient Egypt, cats were revered for their connection to Bastet, the goddess of home, fertility, and protection. Cats were mummified, worshipped in temples, and considered protectors of households from evil. Harming a cat in ancient Egypt was a serious crime.

Follow Us

Nepal – Dogs (Guardians & Loyal Companions)

3/7
Nepal – Dogs (Guardians & Loyal Companions)

Nepal – Dogs (Guardians & Loyal Companions)

During Kukur Tihar, dogs are celebrated for their loyalty and protection. Dogs are adorned with garlands, tika (red mark), and special treats to honor their connection to Yama, the god of death. Stray dogs also get love and food during this festival.

Follow Us

Thailand – Elephants (Symbols of Royalty & Wisdom)

4/7
Thailand – Elephants (Symbols of Royalty & Wisdom)

Thailand – Elephants (Symbols of Royalty & Wisdom)

Elephants are symbols of strength, wisdom, and good fortune in Thai culture and Buddhism. Celebrations like National Elephant Day involve blessing elephants, feeding them, and parades. White elephants are associated with Thai royalty.

Follow Us

Japan – Foxes (Inari’s Messengers)

5/7
Japan – Foxes (Inari’s Messengers)

Japan – Foxes (Inari’s Messengers)

In Japanese Shinto tradition, foxes (kitsune) are sacred animals, believed to be messengers of Inari, the deity of rice, prosperity, and fertility. Fox statues are found at Fushimi Inari shrines, where people leave offerings of rice and sake, and the cultural impact is that Fox masks and imagery are common during festivals.

Follow Us

Mongolia – Horses (Symbols of Freedom & Spirit)

6/7
Mongolia – Horses (Symbols of Freedom & Spirit)

Mongolia – Horses (Symbols of Freedom & Spirit)

Horses are deeply respected in Mongolian culture as symbols of freedom, power, and spiritual connection to nature. Horses are central to the Naadam Festival, involving races and ceremonial blessings. The cultural impact is that Horses are treated as family members in nomadic lifestyles.

Follow Us

China – Dragons (Mythical Beasts of Prosperity)

7/7
China – Dragons (Mythical Beasts of Prosperity)

China – Dragons (Mythical Beasts of Prosperity)

They believe that Dragons are revered in Chinese mythology as powerful, benevolent creatures that bring rain, wealth, and protection. Dragons are celebrated during events like the Dragon Boat Festival and Chinese New Year through dances and parades. The cultural impact is that Dragons symbolize imperial power and cosmic energy.

Follow Us
animal worshipcountries that worship animalscultural traditionssacred animalsspiritual animalsAnimal Symbolismanimal reverenceReligious beliefscultural practicesdivine animalsanimal deitiesIndia holy cowEgypt cat worshipglobal culturesanimal guardiansSpiritual Traditionscultural eye-openeranimals in religionanimal respectTraditional BeliefsAnimalsIndiaWorldTrending
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
Sourav Ganguly Nagma affair
Did Sourav Ganguly Cheat On Dona? Inside His Alleged Extra-Marital Affair With Actress Nagma
camera icon19
title
Sourav Ganguly net worth 2025
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: A Look At Dada’s ₹700 Crore Net Worth, Luxury Cars, And Iconic Career
camera icon20
title
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly
On Sourav Ganguly’s Birthday, Revisit The Untold Love Saga With Dona That Began With A Shuttlecock
camera icon20
title
Devon Conway
Happy Birthday Devon Conway: Inside His Love Story And Wedding With Wife Kim Conway
camera icon11
title
Latest OTT and Theatrical Releases
Latest OTT, Theatrical Releases (July 7-July 13, 2025): 10 Fresh Films, TV Shows On Netflix, Prime Video And More
NEWS ON ONE CLICK