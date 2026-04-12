From Hormuz to Panama: Which global waterways charge ‘toll’-In pics

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Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and further with the Arabian Sea and serves as a critical chokepoint for global energy trade, carrying roughly one‑fifth of the world’s oil and a large share of liquefied natural gas.

Under international maritime law, natural straits like Hormuz cannot normally be turned into toll roads, but recent reports suggest Iran may be trying to impose transit fees or “tolls” on certain ships, which, if enforced, would break convention and sharply raise risks and costs for global shipping. (Image: X)