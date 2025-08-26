From India’s Ganesh Utsav To Spain’s La Tomatina — THESE Festivals From Around The World Are Celebrated With Colours
Colours hold deep symbolic meaning in festivals, serving as a tool for transforming celebrations into vivid expressions of emotion, tradition, and devotion. Each hue carries its own message: red often symbolizes energy and prosperity, yellow carries the spirit of joy and wisdom, whereas green signifies growth and harmony, and blue stands for peace. The hues that could decorate the cities in the form of decorations and attire to powders, lights, and rituals, turning public spaces and homes into dazzling displays of culture and unity. Interestingly, India is not the only country to dabble in hues as a form of expression. Several festivals from around the world are centred around colourful expressions.
Ganesh Visarjan
"Ganpati Bappa Morya!" — the chant is more than just a phrase; it's an emotion, a collective cry of devotion that calls upon Lord Ganesha with love, faith, and festive fervour.
The 'Ganpati Visarjan' day marks the emotional farewell of Lord Ganesha as clay idols are immersed in rivers, lakes, or the sea. The immersion follows days of worship during 'Ganesh Chaturthi' and is accompanied by massive street processions with drums, devotional chants, and dancers. In cities like Mumbai, crowds stretch for miles.
Holi
Holi is one of India’s most colourful and visually explosive festivals, celebrated with vibrant clouds of powdered gulal, music, and dancing in the streets. Traditionally marking the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil.
Holi turns entire neighbourhoods into living canvases of red, yellow, and pink. From parties to temple grounds, it’s a burst of energy celebrated with Bollywood music.
Songkran, Thailand
A little like Holi, Songkran in Thailand is best known for its water fights, and it is their traditional New Year celebration.
Originally rooted in Buddhist rituals of cleansing and renewal, the festival is celebrated across the country with water guns, buckets, and even elephants spraying water.
La Tomatina, Spain
Held annually in Buñol, Spain, La Tomatina is a famous food fight — a celebration where thousands hurl overripe tomatoes at one another. What begins as a calm gathering quickly escalates into a street battle, with red pulp splattered across faces, buildings, and roads.
Mardi Gras, New Orleans
Mardi Gras in New Orleans is a dazzling, high-energy festival filled with masked parades, beaded necklaces, jazz music, and costumes.
The event is the last day of Carnival before Lent, and the city transforms into a non-stop celebration of indulgence, freedom, and creativity.
Hanami, Japan
Hanami is Japan’s age-old tradition of celebrating the cherry blossom season, when delicate pink sakura flowers bloom across parks and streets.
Families and friends gather under the trees for picnics, poetry, and peaceful reflection, and a sky of gently falling petals.
Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is China’s most important celebration, symbolizing fresh starts, family reunions, and the hope of prosperity. The festivities include red lanterns, dragon and lion dances, fireworks, and elaborate feasts.
Credits
(Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik)
Trending Photos