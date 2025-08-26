From India’s Ganesh Utsav To Spain’s La Tomatina — THESE Festivals From Around The World Are Celebrated With Colours

1 / 8

"Ganpati Bappa Morya!" — the chant is more than just a phrase; it's an emotion, a collective cry of devotion that calls upon Lord Ganesha with love, faith, and festive fervour.

The 'Ganpati Visarjan' day marks the emotional farewell of Lord Ganesha as clay idols are immersed in rivers, lakes, or the sea. The immersion follows days of worship during 'Ganesh Chaturthi' and is accompanied by massive street processions with drums, devotional chants, and dancers. In cities like Mumbai, crowds stretch for miles.