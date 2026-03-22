From India to Arizona: 5 breathtaking meteor craters to visit across the world
5 Natural Wonders of Earth: Meteors have been a source of curiosity for humanity. The size of space often amazes scientists, and humans refuse to believe that Earth is just a tiny part of the universe. Many a times, the tiniest fraction of the universe - small pieces of space rock, called meteoroids - fall on earth and form a crater big enough to swallow many buildings constructed by humans. Here are some of those craters you may visit at least once:
What are meteors?
The space phenomenon when people witness bright streaks of light in the sky is called ‘shooting stars’ or meteors. These are formed when small pieces of space rock, called meteoroids, enter Earth’s atmosphere at very high speed. Due to their high speed, the air heats them up and they start to burn due to friction, creating a glowing trail of light. When a meteoroid hits Earth, it’s called a meteorite.
1. Barringer Crater, USA
Barringer Crater sits right in the Arizona desert and is one of the easiest meteor sites to explore. It formed about 50,000 years ago and still looks incredibly well preserved. The crater is huge—you can walk along the rim and really get a sense of its size. There’s also a visitor center with interesting space exhibits and real meteor fragments. It’s a great place if you want to understand what an impact crater actually looks like up close. (Image: Barringer Crater site)
2. Lonar Crater Lake, India
Located in Buldhana of Maharashtra, Lonar Crater Lake is quite special because it formed in volcanic rock, which is rare. The impact happened around 50,000 years ago. Today, the lake has unusual water that is both salty and alkaline. That creates a unique ecosystem you won’t see in many places. The area is also dotted with old temples and greenery, so it feels peaceful as well as scientifically interesting. (Image: Maharashtra Govt)
3. Vredefort Crater, South Africa
Vredefort Crater is the largest known impact site on Earth. It formed more than 2 billion years ago, so it doesn’t look like a typical crater anymore. Over time, nature has worn it down. However, the area is still massive. For its unique character, it has been recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. Space lovers can explore the landscape and see rock formations that tell the story of this ancient impact. (Image: South Africa Govt/Tourism)
4. Pingualuit Crater, Canada
Pingualuit Crater feels remote and untouched. It has a near-perfect circular shape, which makes it stand out. The lake inside is incredibly clear and very deep. Getting there takes some effort, but the scenery is worth it. It’s quiet, peaceful, and gives you a real sense of how powerful that meteor impact must have been. (Image: Royal Canada Society/Govt)
5. Wolfe Creek Crater, Australia
Wolfe Creek Crater is one of those places where you can clearly see the impact shape even today. It formed around 1,20,000 years ago and is still well defined. You can walk around the rim or even go down inside the crater. The site is also important to local Aboriginal communities, who have their own stories about how it formed. It’s a mix of natural history and cultural meaning. (Image Credit: Owner/Reddit)
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