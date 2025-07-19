Advertisement
Italy To India: 10 Colourful Villages From Around The Globe That Should Be On Every Travel Enthusiast's List
Italy To India: 10 Colourful Villages From Around The Globe That Should Be On Every Travel Enthusiast's List

From streets lined with brightly painted homes to hillside villages bursting with color, some of the most enchanting travel experiences lie off the beaten path, in villages that explode with vibrant hues.

These spots offer more than just a visual treat — they reflect the spirit, traditions, and creativity of the communities that call them home. 

Every corner of these colorful villages tells a story through their shades, patterns, and architecture, making them a dream for photographers, explorers, and culture enthusiasts. 

Updated:Jul 19, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Italy

Italy

Cinque Terre, a string of five villages on Italy's Ligurian coast, offers breathtaking scenery and a unique cultural experience. Each village boasts its charm, from colorful houses to crystal-clear waters.

The villages include: Riomaggiore, Vernazza, Corniglia, Monterosso, and Manarola.

Mexico

Mexico

The massive mural, public art, stretches across multiple buildings and neighborhoods in a sprawling complex, offering a display of vibrant colors and striking imagery, on a hill.

Columbia

Columbia

Guatapé, a picturesque town in Colombia, is known for its vibrant and colorful buildings, making it a favourite destination for travelers. The town's brightly painted streets create a lively and photogenic atmosphere.

Morocco

Morocco

Chefchaouen, a city in northwest Morocco, is famous for its blue and white painted houses, which have reportedly earned it the nickname "The Blue Pearl of Morocco." Its picturesque streets, rich cultural heritage, and stunning natural surroundings make it a popular destination for travellers.

New Orleans, USA

New Orleans, USA

The New Orleans French Quarter's charming architecture is highlighted by its iconic iron balconies, adorned with greenery, evoking a picturesque ambiance.

Romania

Romania

The town of Sighisoara, Romania, is known for its vibrant colours, adding to its historic charm. These colorful buildings give the town a lively and picturesque atmosphere.

Poland

Poland

Wrocław, Poland, boasts a stunning market square and beautiful multicolored buildings. Adding to its whimsy, the city has hundreds of hidden gnomes waiting to be spotted.

Denmark

Denmark

The picturesque city of Copenhagen, Denmark, has become an iconic destination, renowned for its vibrant historic houses and tranquil canal waters.

Indonesia

Indonesia

Kampung Pelangi, in Indonesia, is a vibrant sensation, transforming from a humble abode to a series of colours. The village captures the hearts of travelers and photographers alike. 

India

India

Jodhpur is a canvas of blue-hued houses, earning the city its name, the 'Blue City'. The houses create breathtaking scenery.

Credits

Credits

Photo Credit: All Representative Images/ Pixabay

