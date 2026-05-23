From Leh to Iceland: 5 places where you can experience four weather in just one day
Most travellers pack for a destination. In these five places, you need to pack for everything, sometimes all at once. There is a particular kind of travel magic that comes not from a monument or a meal, but from standing in warm sunshine at noon and pulling on a winter jacket at three. A handful of places around the world do this to visitors regularly, shifting through what feels like an entire year's worth of weather before the day is done. Here are five of them.
Leh, Ladakh: Where The Mountains Write Their Own Rules
High-altitude Leh offers mornings that feel like a gift, bright, still, and perfect for wandering through monasteries with the sun on your face. By afternoon, the mood shifts. Sharp winds sweep down across the plateau, temperatures fall sharply, and rain showers are not uncommon even in summer. On the higher passes, snow can arrive without warning while the valley below basks in clear skies. By nightfall, the cold is serious, and the stars are extraordinary.
Edinburgh, Scotland: Moody, Magnificent And Thoroughly Unpredictable
Edinburgh locals stopped trusting weather forecasts a long time ago. The city's position, caught between the North Sea and the central belt, means conditions can change several times before most people have finished their working day. Sunny castle views in the morning, a sharp shower by lunchtime, cool Atlantic winds in the afternoon, and a clear, crisp evening that makes the whole city glow. There is a reason Scots always have a coat nearby.
Patagonia, Argentina And Chile: Wild By Nature
Patagonia does not do gentle. The winds here are legendary, strong enough to knock you sideways on an exposed ridge, and the weather shifts with little warning. A bright morning hike can turn into a wet and windswept scramble by midday, with temperatures swinging dramatically as fronts move through. The landscapes are extraordinary precisely because the elements have had their way with them for so long.
Reykjavik, Iceland: Where Calm And Chaos Are Neighbours
Sitting at the edge of the North Atlantic, Reykjavik is at the mercy of competing weather systems that rarely agree with one another. A gentle, sunny morning can give way to driving rain within an hour, with winds strong enough to make the temperature feel far colder than it actually is. In certain seasons, a brief flurry of snow might follow a clear sky by the afternoon. For those who find dramatic skies more interesting than reliable ones, Reykjavik rarely disappoints.
Melbourne, Australia: Four Seasons Before Lunch
Melburnians have been making this joke for decades, but it is not really a joke. The city genuinely cycles through warm sunshine, sudden downpours, gusty winds and mild evenings within a single day, often in that order. Locals carry a jacket regardless of the forecast. Visitors who do not learn this lesson quickly tend to regret it.
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