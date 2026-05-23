From Leh to Iceland: 5 places where you can experience four weather in just one day

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Most travellers pack for a destination. In these five places, you need to pack for everything, sometimes all at once. There is a particular kind of travel magic that comes not from a monument or a meal, but from standing in warm sunshine at noon and pulling on a winter jacket at three. A handful of places around the world do this to visitors regularly, shifting through what feels like an entire year's worth of weather before the day is done. Here are five of them.