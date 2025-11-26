Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2989220https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/from-mount-etna-to-mayon-world-s-10-most-active-volcanoes-that-could-erupt-soon-scientists-warn-2989220
NewsPhotosFrom Mount Etna To Mayon: World’s 10 Most Active Volcanoes That Could Erupt Soon - Scientists Warn
photoDetails

From Mount Etna To Mayon: World’s 10 Most Active Volcanoes That Could Erupt Soon - Scientists Warn

Discover the world’s 10 most active volcanoes—from Mount Etna to Mount Mayon—that scientists believe could erupt sooner than expected. This list highlights the most dangerous volcanic hotspots currently under close monitoring.

Updated:Nov 26, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us

World's Active Volcanoes

1/13
World's Active Volcanoes

Volcanoes are among nature’s most powerful and unpredictable forces. Even though many of them lie quiet for years, they are far from dormant. Around the world, several volcanoes remain active, continuously simmering beneath the Earth’s surface and capable of erupting at any moment. These fiery giants have shaped landscapes, destroyed cities, and continue to pose significant risks to nearby populations.

Here are 10 active volcanoes that scientists keep a close watch on—because they are very much alive and capable of erupting again.

Follow Us

Mount Vesuvius, Italy

2/13
Mount Vesuvius, Italy

Mount Vesuvius is infamous for its catastrophic eruption in 79 AD, which buried the cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum under ash and volcanic debris. Today, it stands as one of the world’s most dangerous volcanoes due to its location near a densely populated region around Naples. Although currently quiet, it remains highly active and closely monitored.

Follow Us

Ethiopia Volcano, Hayli Gubbi

3/13
Ethiopia Volcano, Hayli Gubbi

The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia’s Afar Region erupted on 23 November 2025, marking its first known eruption in nearly 12,000 years. Although the eruption did not produce lava or magma flows, it was classified as Sub-Plinian due to its explosive nature. The volcano released massive amounts of ash, sulfur dioxide (SO₂), and fine glass shards, sending a towering ash cloud up to 45,000 feet into the atmosphere. Hayli Gubbi is a shield volcano, and its last recorded activity dates back to approximately 10,000–12,000 years ago, making this sudden eruption highly significant for scientists.

The ash plume generated by the eruption travelled across several regions due to strong atmospheric winds. It drifted from Yemen to Oman, spread over the Arabian Sea, and later reached parts of western India. With such widespread impact, the eruption has become a major subject of scientific observation, drawing global attention to the long-dormant volcano and its unexpected reactivation.

Follow Us

Mount Etna, Italy

4/13
Mount Etna, Italy

Located in Sicily, Mount Etna is Europe’s tallest and most active volcano. It frequently releases lava and ash, with numerous recorded eruptions throughout history. Its activity sometimes disrupts air travel and poses risks to nearby communities, making it one of the most studied volcanoes in the world.

Follow Us

Mount Merapi, Indonesia

5/13
Mount Merapi, Indonesia

Known as the “Mountain of Fire,” Mount Merapi is one of Indonesia’s most active and dangerous volcanoes. It erupts regularly, producing deadly pyroclastic flows—fast-moving clouds of hot gas and volcanic material that can devastate nearby villages. Its unpredictable nature makes it especially hazardous.

Follow Us

Mount Nyiragongo, Democratic Republic of Congo

6/13
Mount Nyiragongo, Democratic Republic of Congo

Mount Nyiragongo is feared for its unusually fast-moving lava, capable of racing downhill at speeds of up to 60 km/h. Overlooking the city of Goma—which has more than 2 million residents—this volcano poses a major threat. It also contains one of the world’s largest lava lakes, adding to its unpredictable behaviour.

Follow Us

Mount Sakurajima, Japan

7/13
Mount Sakurajima, Japan

Mount Sakurajima in Japan is known for its frequent and powerful eruptions, sometimes occurring several times a day. The nearby city of Kagoshima constantly faces volcanic ash showers, and evacuation drills are a normal part of life for its residents. Its persistent activity makes it a high-risk volcano.

Follow Us

Mount Kilauea, Hawaii, USA

8/13
Mount Kilauea, Hawaii, USA

Kilauea is among the most active volcanoes on Earth, with eruptions that have lasted for decades at a time. It has reshaped Hawaii’s landscape, destroyed homes, and even created new land. Hawaiians also hold it sacred, believing it to be the home of the volcano goddess Pele.

Follow Us

Popocatépetl, Mexico

9/13
Popocatépetl, Mexico

Commonly called “El Popo,” Popocatépetl sits near Mexico City and poses a major risk to more than 20 million people. It frequently emits ash, smoke, and occasional lava bursts. While local legends honour it as a brave warrior, its activity remains a serious threat to surrounding areas.

Follow Us

Mount Stromboli, Italy

10/13
Mount Stromboli, Italy

Nicknamed the “Lighthouse of the Mediterranean,” Mount Stromboli has been erupting almost continuously for the past 2,000 years. Its bright lava fountains create spectacular nighttime displays that attract tourists from around the world. Despite the beauty, the volcano remains dangerous and unpredictable.

Follow Us

Mount Erebus, Antarctica

11/13
Mount Erebus, Antarctica

Mount Erebus is the southernmost active volcano on Earth, located on Ross Island in Antarctica. It features a persistent lava lake, one of only a few worldwide. Although its remote location means it poses little threat to humans, it remains a scientific marvel due to its unique volcanic activity.

Follow Us

Mount Mayon, The Philippines

12/13
Mount Mayon, The Philippines

Mount Mayon is famous for its perfect cone shape and is one of the Philippines’ most iconic natural landmarks. It erupts frequently, sometimes causing destruction to nearby communities. Despite the risks, it continues to attract admiration for its stunning symmetrical beauty.

Follow Us

13/13

These volcanoes are powerful reminders of Earth’s raw natural energy. Though many appear calm, they remain active beneath the surface—ready to erupt again. With millions of lives, landscapes, and ecosystems at risk, scientists around the world monitor these fiery giants closely. Their unpredictable nature makes them both fascinating and fearsome, proving that the planet is still very much alive.

Follow Us
Mount EtnaMount Mayonactive volcanoesvolcano eruption warningmost dangerous volcanoesvolcanic activity 2025world volcano listvolcanoes that may erupt soonscientists warn volcanoesvolcanic hotspotsactive volcano news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
World
World’s 2nd Highest-Paid CEO: Meet Man From Ghaziabad Who Faced 400 Rejections, Serves On Uber And Bharti Airtel's Boards, And Now Leads Rs 11,60,00,00,00,00,000 Cybersecurity Firm; Check His Net Worth
camera icon7
title
EPFO
Basic Salary Under New Wage Code Explained: 50% Wage Formula And 15% In-Kind Limit To Impact EPF & Gratuity
camera icon12
title
tax-free countries 2026
Want A Tax-Free Life In 2026? Here Are The Best Countries To Move - From UAE To Monaco
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Meet 5 Batters With Most ODI Centuries In IND Vs SA Rivalry: AB de Villiers To Virat Kohli - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Merge 50% DA And DR With Basic Pay, Pension; Grant 20% Of Pay As An Interim Relief From 1 Jan 2026, Demands Employee Body