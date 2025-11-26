From Mount Etna To Mayon: World’s 10 Most Active Volcanoes That Could Erupt Soon - Scientists Warn

1 / 13

Volcanoes are among nature’s most powerful and unpredictable forces. Even though many of them lie quiet for years, they are far from dormant. Around the world, several volcanoes remain active, continuously simmering beneath the Earth’s surface and capable of erupting at any moment. These fiery giants have shaped landscapes, destroyed cities, and continue to pose significant risks to nearby populations.

Here are 10 active volcanoes that scientists keep a close watch on—because they are very much alive and capable of erupting again.