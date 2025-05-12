Advertisement
From Nuclear Weapons To AH 64 Apache- A Look At The World's Most Deadliest Weapons
From Nuclear Weapons To AH 64 Apache- A Look At The World’s Most Deadliest Weapons

Updated:May 12, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
Nuclear Weapons

1/7
Nuclear Weapons

A single modern nuclear bomb can unleash the destructive power of 100,000 tons of TNT, potentially wiping out over half a million people in crowded urban areas.

 

Lockheed AC-130

2/7
Lockheed AC-130

This heavily armed gunship is designed for precision close air support and intelligence-gathering missions, making it a key asset in combat zones.

 

AN/SEQ-3 Laser Weapon System (LaWS)

3/7
AN/SEQ-3 Laser Weapon System (LaWS)

Deployed on U.S. Navy ships, LaWS represents a major leap in military technology, bringing directed-energy weapons into active service.

 

F-22 Raptor

4/7
F-22 Raptor

Among the world’s most sophisticated fighter jets, the F-22 excels in both air superiority and ground-attack missions with cutting-edge stealth and agility.

 

MQ-8 Fire Scout

5/7
MQ-8 Fire Scout

This autonomous helicopter drone by Northrop Grumman carries precision-guided munitions and enhances naval reconnaissance and strike capabilities.

 

M3E1 Multi-Purpose Weapon

6/7
M3E1 Multi-Purpose Weapon

Lightweight and highly effective, the M3E1 can neutralize light armoured targets from 500 metres and engage soft targets up to 800 metres away.

 

AH-64 Apache

7/7
AH-64 Apache

Equipped with Hellfire missiles, rockets, and a 30mm chain gun, the Apache attack helicopter plays a crucial role in global U.S. military operations.

 

world most deadliest weaponsDeadliest weaponsF-22 Raptornuclear weaponscombat aircraft
