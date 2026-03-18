From Rs 10,00,000 to Rs 50,00,000: Inside secretive luxury watch collection of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un
While millions of people struggle with limited incomes and the import of luxury goods is restricted due to international sanctions, leader Kim Jong-un has repeatedly been spotted wearing some of the world's most expensive Swiss watches. From classic dress watches to highly exclusive "status symbols" this alleged collection offers a rare glimpse into the regime's hidden wealth, its displays of power, and the clandestine networks through which banned luxury goods find their way into the country.
Kim Jong-un Watch Collection: Overview
(Info source: Google, Image source: AI-generated)
IWC Portofino Automatic: Confirmed
(Info source: Google, Image source: Facebook/@IWCSchaffhausen)
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak: Likely/Confirmed
(Info source: Google, Image source: Social media)
Patek Philippe & Movado: Unverified/Other
(Info source: Google, Image source: Social media)
How Sanctioned Goods Enter the Country
(Info source: Google, Image source: X/@ChhinaArmy)
The Symbolism of "Luxurywatch"
(Info source: Google, Image source: X/@GlobalReportNow)
The Economics of Kim's Watch
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