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NewsPhotosFrom Rs 10,00,000 to Rs 50,00,000: Inside secretive luxury watch collection of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un
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From Rs 10,00,000 to Rs 50,00,000: Inside secretive luxury watch collection of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un

While millions of people struggle with limited incomes and the import of luxury goods is restricted due to international sanctions, leader Kim Jong-un has repeatedly been spotted wearing some of the world's most expensive Swiss watches. From classic dress watches to highly exclusive "status symbols" this alleged collection offers a rare glimpse into the regime's hidden wealth, its displays of power, and the clandestine networks through which banned luxury goods find their way into the country.

Updated:Mar 18, 2026, 09:28 PM IST
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Kim Jong-un Watch Collection: Overview

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Kim Jong-un Watch Collection: Overview
Economic Gap: Average North Korean annual income is approx. ₹60,000 ($720). The Contrast: Kim Jong-un wears Swiss timepieces worth upwards of ₹50 lakh. Sanctions: Luxury exports to North Korea have been banned by the UN since 2006 (Resolution 1718). The Collection: Analysts have documented at least three distinct luxury models since 2018.

(Info source: Google, Image source: AI-generated)

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IWC Portofino Automatic: Confirmed

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IWC Portofino Automatic: Confirmed
Identification: Most frequently seen during missile tests and 2020/2021 parades. Details: Slim, classic Swiss dress watch with a gold case and black leather strap. Price: Estimated at ₹10–12 lakh ($12,000–$14,000). Source: High-definition analysis by NK News and specialized horology experts.

(Info source: Google, Image source:  Facebook/@IWCSchaffhausen)

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Audemars Piguet Royal Oak: Likely/Confirmed

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Audemars Piguet Royal Oak: Likely/Confirmed
Identification: Distinguished by its signature octagonal bezel and integrated bracelet. Appearances: Spotted multiple times between 2019 and 2024. Price: Market value ranges from ₹30–60 lakh ($35,000–$70,000) depending on the specific reference. Significance: A "holy trinity" watch brand, signifying extreme global status.

(Info source: Google, Image source: Social media)

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Patek Philippe & Movado: Unverified/Other

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Patek Philippe & Movado: Unverified/Other
Patek Philippe: Reports of a ₹1.7 crore ($2M) model remain speculative and lack HD photographic proof. Movado Museum: Kim was seen in earlier years wearing a simpler Movado, valued at approx. ₹80,000. Status: While his collection likely includes high-end Patek pieces, they are rarely worn in public.

(Info source: Google, Image source: Social media)

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How Sanctioned Goods Enter the Country

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How Sanctioned Goods Enter the Country
The Route: Primarily through Chinese intermediaries and luxury "shopping trips" by North Korean diplomats. Smuggling: Use of "diplomatic pouches" which are exempt from customs inspections. Verification: Confirmed by the 2023 UN Panel of Experts report on North Korean sanctions evasion.

(Info source: Google, Image source: X/@ChhinaArmy)

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The Symbolism of "Luxurywatch"

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The Symbolism of
Authority: In North Korea, luxury goods are not just accessories; they signal supreme power. The Message: "I am above the rules and the sanctions of the West." Loyalty: Kim also distributes Swiss watches to top military officials to ensure their continued support.

(Info source: Google, Image source: X/@GlobalReportNow)

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The Economics of Kim's Watch

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The Economics of Kim's Watch
The Math: One IWC Portofino (₹10 lakh) = 16 years of an average citizen's income.  The AP Royal Oak: One watch (₹50 lakh) = 833 years of average North Korean income. The Reality: The collection serves as a visual reminder of the regime's untouchable wealth. (Info source: Google, Image source: X/@BRICSinfo)
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Luxury watch collection IndiaKim Jong-UnNorth Korea dictatorlavish lifestyleLuxury Goods
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