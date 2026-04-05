Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3033992https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/from-russia-s-rs-28-sarmat-to-north-korea-s-hwasong-17-worlds-top-7-longest-range-missiles-3033992
NewsPhotosFrom Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat to North Korea’s Hwasong-17: World's top 7 longest-range missiles
photoDetails

From Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat to North Korea’s Hwasong-17: World's top 7 longest-range missiles

In an era of rising global tensions, the world’s most powerful nations are armed with missiles capable of striking targets halfway across the planet in minutes. From Russia’s massive RS-28 Sarmat to China’s agile DF-41 and North Korea’s Hwasong-17, these intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and submarine-launched weapons represent the ultimate strategic deterrent. 
Updated:Apr 05, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
Follow Us

RS-28 Sarmat (Satan II) – Russia

1/7
RS-28 Sarmat (Satan II) – Russia

It is considered as the world's longest-range missile, it is designed to carry a 10-ton payload of multiple warheads (MIRVs) or hypersonic glide vehicles. It is world's heaviest Intercontinental Ballistic Missile with range of 18,000 km. It is designed to evade missiles defences with unpredictable trajectories, for instance over South Pole. It also has global strike capability. 

Follow Us

R-36M (SS-18 Satan) – Russia

2/7
R-36M (SS-18 Satan) – Russia

With range of 16,000 km, R-36M is a Soviet-era heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) known for its immense payload capacity, long range, and high warhead yield. Key features include MIRV technology (up to 10 warheads), a cold-launch system, and extreme silo hardening, allowing it to survive near-miss nuclear strikes. It is being phased out,  with their service life extended to bridge the gap until the full deployment of the replacement RS-28 Sarmat.

Follow Us

Dongfeng DF-41 – China

3/7
Dongfeng DF-41 – China

This is China's premier, road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), offering a a 12,000–15,000 km range capable of striking anywhere in the US or Europe in about 30 minutes. This three-stage solid-fuel missile can carry up to 10 MIRV (multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles) warheads.

Follow Us

Hwasong-17 (KN-28) – North Korea

4/7
Hwasong-17 (KN-28) – North Korea

The Hwasong-17 (sometimes referred to as KN-28) is a North Korean, two-stage, liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) dubbed the "monster missile" for its massive size. With range around, 15,000 km, it is largest road-mobile liquid-fueled ICBM. 

Follow Us

LGM-30 Minuteman III – United States

5/7
LGM-30 Minuteman III – United States

The LGM-30G Minuteman III is a US land-based intercontinental ballistic missile, serving as the land leg of the nuclear triad. It is a three-stage, solid-fuel missile with a range exceeding 6,000 miles (9, 650+ km), capable of speeds near 15,000 mph. Popularly knowns as 'Doomsday', has been in service since the 1970s and is currently being phased out in favor of the LGM-35A Sentinel. 

Follow Us

Hwasong-15 – North Korea

6/7
Hwasong-15 – North Korea

The Hwasong-15 (KN-22) is a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of striking the entire US mainland. First tested in November 2017, it is designed to carry a "super-large heavy warhead," potentially enabling the delivery of a nuclear weapon anywhere in the United States. The Hwasong-15 has an estimated operational range of over 13,000 km (8,100 miles). 

Follow Us

Trident II D5 (UGM-133A) – United States / United Kingdom

7/7
Trident II D5 (UGM-133A) – United States / United Kingdom

The Trident II D5 (UGM-133A) is a premier submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) used by the US and UK Navies for strategic nuclear deterrence. Built by Lockheed Martin, this three-stage, solid-fuel missile launched its first mission in 1990, boasting high accuracy and MIRV capability to strike multiple targets with 475-kiloton warheads. Its range varies from 7600 km to 12,000 km. 

Follow Us
Intercontinental ballistic missileLong-range missilesRussian missile
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Sameer Rizvi
Players to win hat-trick of POTM awards in IPL history: Sameer Rizvi, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and...; check full list
camera icon7
title
Intercontinental ballistic missile
From Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat to North Korea’s Hwasong-17: World's top 7 longest-range missiles
camera icon8
title
Unusual professions
More than just a job: A look at India's most eccentric professions
camera icon8
title
Ramayana
Ramayana Cast’s Net Worth REVEALED: From Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 400 cr empire to Yash’s humble beginnings - See who tops earnings Chart!
camera icon8
title
Ramayana
Ramayana Teaser: From giving up Non-Veg & smoking to training in archery — Lifestyle changes Ranbir Kapoor made to play Lord Rama