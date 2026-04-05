From Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat to North Korea’s Hwasong-17: World's top 7 longest-range missiles
RS-28 Sarmat (Satan II) – Russia
It is considered as the world's longest-range missile, it is designed to carry a 10-ton payload of multiple warheads (MIRVs) or hypersonic glide vehicles. It is world's heaviest Intercontinental Ballistic Missile with range of 18,000 km. It is designed to evade missiles defences with unpredictable trajectories, for instance over South Pole. It also has global strike capability.
R-36M (SS-18 Satan) – Russia
With range of 16,000 km, R-36M is a Soviet-era heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) known for its immense payload capacity, long range, and high warhead yield. Key features include MIRV technology (up to 10 warheads), a cold-launch system, and extreme silo hardening, allowing it to survive near-miss nuclear strikes. It is being phased out, with their service life extended to bridge the gap until the full deployment of the replacement RS-28 Sarmat.
Dongfeng DF-41 – China
This is China's premier, road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), offering a a 12,000–15,000 km range capable of striking anywhere in the US or Europe in about 30 minutes. This three-stage solid-fuel missile can carry up to 10 MIRV (multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles) warheads.
Hwasong-17 (KN-28) – North Korea
The Hwasong-17 (sometimes referred to as KN-28) is a North Korean, two-stage, liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) dubbed the "monster missile" for its massive size. With range around, 15,000 km, it is largest road-mobile liquid-fueled ICBM.
LGM-30 Minuteman III – United States
The LGM-30G Minuteman III is a US land-based intercontinental ballistic missile, serving as the land leg of the nuclear triad. It is a three-stage, solid-fuel missile with a range exceeding 6,000 miles (9, 650+ km), capable of speeds near 15,000 mph. Popularly knowns as 'Doomsday', has been in service since the 1970s and is currently being phased out in favor of the LGM-35A Sentinel.
Hwasong-15 – North Korea
The Hwasong-15 (KN-22) is a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of striking the entire US mainland. First tested in November 2017, it is designed to carry a "super-large heavy warhead," potentially enabling the delivery of a nuclear weapon anywhere in the United States. The Hwasong-15 has an estimated operational range of over 13,000 km (8,100 miles).
Trident II D5 (UGM-133A) – United States / United Kingdom
The Trident II D5 (UGM-133A) is a premier submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) used by the US and UK Navies for strategic nuclear deterrence. Built by Lockheed Martin, this three-stage, solid-fuel missile launched its first mission in 1990, boasting high accuracy and MIRV capability to strike multiple targets with 475-kiloton warheads. Its range varies from 7600 km to 12,000 km.
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