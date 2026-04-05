From Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat to North Korea’s Hwasong-17: World's top 7 longest-range missiles

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The LGM-30G Minuteman III is a US land-based intercontinental ballistic missile, serving as the land leg of the nuclear triad. It is a three-stage, solid-fuel missile with a range exceeding 6,000 miles (9, 650+ km), capable of speeds near 15,000 mph. Popularly knowns as 'Doomsday', has been in service since the 1970s and is currently being phased out in favor of the LGM-35A Sentinel.