From Russia To India, Meet World’s 10 Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles That Are Hypersonic, Nuclear And Terrifyingly Precise

New Delhi: Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) represent the pinnacle of modern strategic weaponry, forming the backbone of nuclear deterrence for major powers such as Russia, the United States, China, France and India. These long-range systems combine extreme reach, advanced guidance, multiple warheads and survivability against preemptive strikes, ensuring credible deterrence in an era of evolving missile defense technologies.

Innovations such as MIRVs, hypersonic glide vehicles, canisterised launches and satellite-assisted navigation make these missiles even more formidable, and deployment on land, at sea and on mobile platforms keeps them central to global strategic stability.

ICBMs can strike targets over 5,500 kilometres away, travelling through space and re-entering the atmosphere at hypersonic speeds exceeding Mach 20. Launch platforms include underground silos, mobile road vehicles and submarines, guaranteeing second-strike capability in case of conflict. Many missiles carry multiple independently targetable warheads, allowing a single missile to hit several targets simultaneously.

As of 2025, Russia possesses the largest ICBM force, with roughly 306 strategic missiles capable of delivering nearly 1,185 nuclear warheads, highlighting the ongoing global emphasis on advanced strategic deterrence.

Here are world's to 10 ICBMs: