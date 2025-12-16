Advertisement
From Russia To India, Meet World’s 10 Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles That Are Hypersonic, Nuclear And Terrifyingly Precise

New Delhi: Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) represent the pinnacle of modern strategic weaponry, forming the backbone of nuclear deterrence for major powers such as Russia, the United States, China, France and India. These long-range systems combine extreme reach, advanced guidance, multiple warheads and survivability against preemptive strikes, ensuring credible deterrence in an era of evolving missile defense technologies.

Innovations such as MIRVs, hypersonic glide vehicles, canisterised launches and satellite-assisted navigation make these missiles even more formidable, and deployment on land, at sea and on mobile platforms keeps them central to global strategic stability.

ICBMs can strike targets over 5,500 kilometres away, travelling through space and re-entering the atmosphere at hypersonic speeds exceeding Mach 20. Launch platforms include underground silos, mobile road vehicles and submarines, guaranteeing second-strike capability in case of conflict. Many missiles carry multiple independently targetable warheads, allowing a single missile to hit several targets simultaneously.

As of 2025, Russia possesses the largest ICBM force, with roughly 306 strategic missiles capable of delivering nearly 1,185 nuclear warheads, highlighting the ongoing global emphasis on advanced strategic deterrence.

Here are world's to 10 ICBMs:

Updated:Dec 16, 2025, 02:11 AM IST
RS-28 Sarmat (Russia)

RS-28 Sarmat (Russia)

Known as Satan II, it is Russia’s heaviest and longest-range ICBM, which is capable of defeating any missile defense system. It weighs 208 tonnes, stretches 35.3 metres and can carry 10-15 MIRVs or three hypersonic Avangard glide vehicles, each with a yield of up to 750 kilotons.

It also features a Fractional Orbital Bombardment System (FOBS) and can approach targets via the South Pole. (Photo: Reuters)

DF-41 (China)

China’s most advanced road-mobile ICBM boasts a 12,000-15,000 km range, solid-fuel propulsion and speeds around Mach 25. It can carry up to 10 MIRVs with ~100 meters accuracy using BeiDou satellite guidance. (Photo: Reuters)

LGM-35 Sentinel (USA)

A next-generation silo-based ICBM set to replace Minuteman III, the Sentinel offers a range of 13,000 km, three-stage solid-fuel propulsion and warheads with 300-475 kt yield. Managed by Northrop Grumman, it is planned for deployment around 2030. (Photo: L3Harris Technologies Company)

Trident II D5 (USA/UK)

This submarine-launched missile travels 12,000 km at Mach 24, carrying up to eight MIRVs with ~90 meters accuracy. It operates from Ohio-class and Vanguard submarines and has over 190 successful test launches. (Photo: Reuters)

RS-24 Yars (Russia)

A modern solid-fuel ICBM for mobile and silo deployment, it has a 10,500 km range, carries up to 10 MIRVs and features advanced decoys and GLONASS-assisted guidance. (Photo: Reuters)

M51 (France)

France’s primary sea-based missile ensures nuclear deterrence at sea with an 8,000 km range, carrying 4-6 MIRVs with TN-75 warheads, deployed on Triomphant-class submarines. (Photo: French Navy)

R-29RMU2.1 Layner (Russia)

A flexible submarine-launched missile capable of up to 12 MIRVs, designed to penetrate defenses with decoys and countermeasures. (Photo: engineeringrussia)

LGM-30G Minuteman III (USA)

The backbone of the US land-based deterrent, operational since 1970. It carries a single W78 or W87 warhead over 13,000 km with 120 metres accuracy. (Photo: USAF)

JL-2 (China)

China’s first credible sea-based nuclear deterrent, deployed on Type-094 Jin-class submarines with a 7,000-8,000 km range, carrying 3-4 MIRVs of ~90 kt each. (Photo: Reuters)

Agni-V (India)

India’s longest-range missile enables credible minimum deterrence beyond Asia. It has a 7,000-8,000 km range, road-mobile and canisterised launch capability, speeds up to Mach 24 and carries 3-6 MIRVs with accuracy under 10 metres using NavIC/GPS navigation. (Photo: Reuters)

