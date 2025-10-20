From Sheikh Hasina To Gaddafi: World Political Leaders Who Escaped When Their Rule Collapsed

3 / 5

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's four-decade rule came to a violent end during the 2011 Libyan Civil War, part of the broader Arab Spring uprisings that swept through the region. After rebel forces captured Tripoli, Gaddafi fled with a small group of loyalists and went into hiding in his hometown of Sirte, one of the final bastions of regime resistance. On 20 October 2011, as rebel forces closed in, he attempted to escape the besieged city in a convoy, which was targeted by a NATO airstrike. Gaddafi was later discovered hiding in a large drainage pipe and was captured by opposition fighters. He was killed shortly after, and his body was put on public display for several days before being buried in an unmarked grave in the desert.