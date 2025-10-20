From Sheikh Hasina To Gaddafi: World Political Leaders Who Escaped When Their Rule Collapsed
Many leaders once considered untouchable have found themselves fleeing their countries or going into hiding to escape imprisonment, execution, or political reprisals by successor regimes, often following revolutions, military coups, or mass uprisings. The latest to join this list is Andry Rajoelina, the president of Madagascar, who was ousted in a military coup this week after weeks of Gen Z-led protests over economic hardship, limited opportunities, and persistent power shortages in the Indian Ocean island nation. Here's a look at other leaders who met a similar fate.
Sheikh Hasina
In August 2024, Bangladesh’s longest-serving prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, was forced to resign and flee the country following massive waves of protests that ultimately brought down her government. The student-led demonstrations, which lasted for weeks, were met with a brutal crackdown by security forces, leaving an estimated 1,400 people dead, according to the UN human rights office. Hasina, who remains in exile in India, first took office in 1996 and returned to power in 2008, holding the post until her dramatic ouster. She is also the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding leader of independent Bangladesh, who was assassinated in a military coup in 1975.
Marc Ravalomanana
Marc Ravalomanana, Madagascar’s sixth president, held office from 2002 until 2009 when he was ousted in a military coup led by Andry Rajoelina, then the mayor of the capital, Antananarivo. Forced to hand over power to a military council, Ravalomanana fled into exile in South Africa. The international community condemned the takeover as a coup, suspending all but humanitarian aid. In his absence, Ravalomanana was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the unrest during his overthrow, receiving a life sentence after a trial Amnesty International criticised as "unfair." After over five years in exile, he returned to Madagascar, only to be arrested at his home. His sentence was lifted the following year, and he was released from house arrest.
Muammar Gaddafi
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's four-decade rule came to a violent end during the 2011 Libyan Civil War, part of the broader Arab Spring uprisings that swept through the region. After rebel forces captured Tripoli, Gaddafi fled with a small group of loyalists and went into hiding in his hometown of Sirte, one of the final bastions of regime resistance. On 20 October 2011, as rebel forces closed in, he attempted to escape the besieged city in a convoy, which was targeted by a NATO airstrike. Gaddafi was later discovered hiding in a large drainage pipe and was captured by opposition fighters. He was killed shortly after, and his body was put on public display for several days before being buried in an unmarked grave in the desert.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
In July 2022, after months of mass protests fuelled by a crippling economic crisis, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country to the Maldives, returning only two months later. The South Asian island nation faced a dramatic financial collapse, running out of cash to import essentials like food and fuel, defaulting on its debt, and leaving citizens queuing for days for cooking gas and petrol. Public anger was squarely directed at Rajapaksa, a key figure in a powerful political dynasty, whom many held responsible for the crisis. The uproar ultimately forced not only his resignation but also that of his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, along with two other brothers and a nephew who held Cabinet posts.
Bashar al-Assad
In 2024, former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia as rebel forces advanced on Damascus, signalling the collapse of his regime after years of brutal civil war. With opposition groups rapidly gaining ground across the country, Assad's departure marked the end of 51 years of his family's rule in Syria. Throughout the 13-year conflict, Assad had relied heavily on support from key allies Russia and Iran. Upon his arrival in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin granted protection to Assad, his family, and close associates, and has since refused to extradite him back to Syria.
