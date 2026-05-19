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NewsPhotosFrom Snake Island to Death Valley: The most dangerous places where travellers still visit
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From Snake Island to Death Valley: The most dangerous places where travellers still visit

Adventure tourism continues to attract thrill-seekers across the globe, but some destinations are so dangerous that even experienced travelers think twice before visiting. From extreme weather conditions and deadly wildlife to toxic environments and unstable terrains, these places are known as some of the riskiest tourist spots in the world. Here’s a look at some of the most dangerous destinations that fascinate travelers despite the risks, including Death valley, Sentinel Island and more.

 

Updated:May 19, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
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Death Valley, USA: The hottest place on earth

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Death Valley, USA: The hottest place on earth

Located in California, Death Valley is famous for recording some of the highest temperatures ever measured on Earth. Summer temperatures can soar above 50°C, creating life-threatening conditions for visitors. The extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heatstroke, and vehicle breakdowns in remote desert areas. Despite the risks, tourists continue to visit for its stunning desert landscapes and unique geological formations.

 

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Snake Island, Brazil: Home to thousands of venomous snakes

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Snake Island, Brazil: Home to thousands of venomous snakes

Ilha da Queimada Grande, popularly known as Snake Island, is located off the coast of Brazil and is considered one of the deadliest islands in the world. The island is inhabited by thousands of highly venomous golden lancehead pit vipers. Due to the danger posed by the snakes, public access to the island is strictly prohibited by the Brazilian government.

 

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Mount Everest, Nepal: Beauty with deadly challenges

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Mount Everest, Nepal: Beauty with deadly challenges

Mount Everest attracts climbers from around the world, but scaling the world’s highest peak is extremely dangerous. Avalanches, freezing temperatures, oxygen shortages, and unpredictable weather conditions make Everest one of the riskiest adventure destinations. Every year, rescue operations are conducted for stranded climbers in the Himalayas.

 

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Lake Natron, Tanzania: The Petrifying lake

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Lake Natron, Tanzania: The Petrifying lake

Lake Natron in Tanzania appears visually stunning with its red-colored waters, but the lake’s highly alkaline nature makes it dangerous for animals and humans alike. The water temperature can become extremely hot, and its chemical composition can cause severe skin and eye irritation. The lake is often called the “petrifying lake” because animals that die near it sometimes appear calcified.

 

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Danakil Depression, Ethiopia: Earth’s harshest landscape

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Danakil Depression, Ethiopia: Earth’s harshest landscape

Known for its toxic gases, volcanic activity, and boiling temperatures, the Danakil Depression is considered one of the harshest environments on Earth. Located in Ethiopia, the area features colorful acidic hot springs and salt plains, but the combination of heat and poisonous fumes creates significant risks for tourists.

 

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North Sentinel Island, India: Restricted and dangerous

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North Sentinel Island, India: Restricted and dangerous

North Sentinel Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is home to the isolated Sentinelese tribe. The island is strictly protected by the Indian government, and outsiders are prohibited from approaching it. The tribe has resisted outside contact for decades, making the island one of the world’s most restricted and dangerous places to visit.

 

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Death Road, Bolivia: One of the most dangerous roads

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Death Road, Bolivia: One of the most dangerous roads

Bolivia’s Yungas Road, popularly called “Death Road,” is infamous for narrow paths, steep cliffs, and fatal accidents. Cyclists and adventure seekers often travel this risky mountain road despite its dangerous reputation. Heavy rain and fog further increase the chances of accidents.

 

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