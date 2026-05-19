From Snake Island to Death Valley: The most dangerous places where travellers still visit

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Adventure tourism continues to attract thrill-seekers across the globe, but some destinations are so dangerous that even experienced travelers think twice before visiting. From extreme weather conditions and deadly wildlife to toxic environments and unstable terrains, these places are known as some of the riskiest tourist spots in the world. Here’s a look at some of the most dangerous destinations that fascinate travelers despite the risks, including Death valley, Sentinel Island and more.