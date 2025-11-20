Advertisement
From Tea Seller To Waitress And Comedian, Check The First Job Of Famous World Leaders - Putin, Modi, Trump, And More
From Tea Seller To Waitress And Comedian, Check The First Job Of Famous World Leaders - Putin, Modi, Trump, And More

Ever wondered where the world’s most powerful leaders began their journeys? Before stepping onto global stages, many of them lived ordinary, and sometimes surprising, lives. From serving tea at railway stations, bouncing rowdy nightclub guests, and cracking jokes on comedy stages to working construction sites and patrolling as secret agents, these leaders’ first jobs shaped their personalities, values, and leadership styles. Their stories remind us that greatness often starts in the most unexpected places, and that every humble beginning holds the potential for extraordinary transformation.

Updated:Nov 20, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
Narendra Modi - The Tea Seller

Narendra Modi - The Tea Seller

As a young boy, Modi helped his father run a tea stall at Vadnagar Railway Station. He carried tea in an aluminium kettle, serving passengers directly from trains. These humble beginnings are deeply woven into his political narrative, and the station has even been renovated as a tribute to that early chapter in his life. 

Vladimir Putin - Secret Agent (KGB)

Vladimir Putin - Secret Agent (KGB)

Putin’s first major career step was joining the KGB, the Soviet Union’s intelligence agency. His work involved: Counterintelligence operations, recruiting informants, serving undercover in East Germany. This background shaped his reputation as a strategic, disciplined, and secretive leader.

Donald Trump - Worked In His Father's Real Estate Company

Donald Trump - Worked In His Father’s Real Estate Company

Before becoming a billionaire businessman and the 45th U.S. President, Trump spent his teenage years assisting at Elizabeth Trump & Son, his father’s real estate firm. 

Kim Jong Un - Soldier

Kim Jong Un - Soldier

Though much about his early life is secretive, Kim Jong Un reportedly underwent military training and was presented as a young soldier within North Korea’s elite ranks. His early grooming included: Training in weapons and command structure, Studying military strategy at elite schools, Shadowing senior military officials. This military-first upbringing reflects North Korea’s focus on defense and loyalty.

Giorgia Meloni - Waitress

Giorgia Meloni - Waitress

Meloni worked as a waitress and bartender during her teenage years while staying active in right-wing youth political movements. Her early jobs gave her: Firsthand experience with working-class struggles, Strong communication, and people skills. A sense of independence from a young age. She often mentions these experiences as shaping her work ethic.

Volodymyr Zelensky - Comedian

Volodymyr Zelensky - Comedian

Before politics, Volodymyr Zelensky was a household name in Ukraine as a comedian and actor.

Highlights of his early career: Founded the comedy group Kvartal 95, Starred in Servant of the People, playing a teacher who becomes president. Known for sharp political satire and humor. His unconventional journey turned him into a symbol of hope and relatability

Emmanuel Macron - Banker

Emmanuel Macron - Banker

French President Emmanuel Macron worked as an investment banker at Rothschild & Co., known for his sharp intellect and negotiation skills.

Pope Francis- Nightclub Bouncer

Pope Francis- Nightclub Bouncer

Long before becoming the head of the Catholic Church, young Jorge Mario Bergoglio worked as a bouncer in a Buenos Aires nightclub. What he learned there: Handling difficult or intoxicated patrons, understanding human behavior and conflict, the importance of compassion and calm under pressure. These lessons later informed his famously humble, people-first papal leadership style.

Kamala Harris - Prosecutor

Kamala Harris - Prosecutor

Kamala Harris began her career as a Deputy District Attorney in Alameda County, California. Her early work included: Prosecuting domestic violence, child abuse, and assault cases, building a reputation for being tough yet empathetic. Later, becoming San Francisco’s first female District Attorney. Her foundation in law shaped her advocacy for justice and reform.

Tayyip Erdoğan - Footballer

Tayyip Erdoğan - Footballer

Before entering politics, Erdoğan was a semi-professional football player in Istanbul. His football years taught him: Teamwork, Discipline, and stamina, Leadership on and off the field

These traits later defined his political charisma and strongman persona.

