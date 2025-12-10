From United To IndiGo, Who Rules The Skies? World’s Top 10 Airlines By Fleet Size And Where India Stands
World's Top 10 Airlines: There are many ways to measure the size of an airline. Some consider annual passenger numbers, others look at market share or revenue. But when it comes to fleet size, the total number of aircraft an airline owns, the rankings can look very different. There are over 700 officially recognised scheduled commercial airlines across the globe. If we include charter, cargo, private and other coded airlines, the number rises to around 5,000-5,500. According to reports, about 720 airlines are presently operating worldwide. Here are the world’s top 10 largest airlines by fleet.
United Airlines – The Largest Fleet
The United Airlines tops the list with around 1,050-1,055 aircraft. Its fleet mainly includes narrow-body planes from Boeing and Airbus, along with wide-body jets such as the 737 MAX, the 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A320 family. (Photo: Reuters)
American Airlines – A Close Second
The American Airlines holds the second spot with roughly 1,002 planes. Like the United Airlines, it relies on a combination of narrow-body and wide-body jets from Boeing and Airbus. The presence of three US carriers in the top 10 highlights the scale of America’s aviation market. (Photo: Reuters)
Delta Airlines – Powering Global Reach
The Delta Airlines ranks third with about 986 aircraft. Known as one of the world’s leading airlines, Delta’s large fleet ensures connectivity across major international and domestic routes. (Photo: Reuters)
Southwest Airlines – US Domestic Favourite
The Southwest Airlines is fourth with around 810-820 planes. This airline is extremely popular for domestic travel within the United States and operates primarily Boeing 737 jets. (Photo: Reuters)
China Eastern Airlines – Asia’s Rising Star
The China Eastern Airlines takes the fifth position with 738 aircraft. The airline has grown consistently and serves numerous domestic and international routes, reflecting Beijing’s expanding aviation market. (Photo: Reuters)
China Southern Airlines – Strong Continental Presence
The China Southern Airlines ranks sixth with 704 planes. It is one of Beijing’s largest carriers, connecting domestic cities and major international destinations. (Photo: Reuters)
Air China – National Carrier
The Air China is seventh with a fleet of 522 aircraft. As Beijing’s flag carrier, it operates both domestic and international flights, linking China to key global markets. (Photo: Reuters)
IndiGo – India’s Fastest Growing Airline
India’s IndiGo ranks eighth with approximately 417 planes. The airline has expanded rapidly in recent years, operating mainly Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family jets. IndiGo continues to strengthen its presence in both domestic and regional markets. (Photo: ANI)
Turkish Airlines – Connecting Continents
The Turkish Airlines holds the ninth spot with around 356 aircraft. The airline operates major routes across Europe and Asia, establishing itself as a crucial connector between continents. (Photo: Reuters)
EasyJet – Europe’s Budget Leader
The EasyJet rounds out the top 10 with about 337 aircraft. Based in the United Kingdom, this low-cost carrier is highly popular for European travel, offering an extensive network at affordable prices. (Photo: Reuters)
