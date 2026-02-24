From USS Gerald R. Ford to INS Vikramaditya: Meet the 10 most powerful aircraft carriers that dominate the seas

photoDetails

World's Largest Warships: Far out at sea, some ships do much more than sailing between ports. They carry fighter jets and helicopters on their decks. Aircraft take off from these floating runways and roar into the sky with soldiers, equipment or rescue teams. These giant ships act like mobile airbases and help countries operate far away from their shores.

Modern aircraft carriers combine the scale of a city block with the technology of an advanced military base. Flight decks stretch hundreds of metres. Hangars hide dozens of aircraft. Radar towers watch the skies and seas at the same time. These warships support combat missions, surveillance operations, humanitarian rescue work and disaster relief efforts. Analysts describe them as a symbol of naval strength.

Across the world’s oceans, a handful of carriers stand out for their sheer size, power and strategic value. From American nuclear supercarriers to India’s growing fleet, these giants define modern sea power.