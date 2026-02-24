From USS Gerald R. Ford to INS Vikramaditya: Meet the 10 most powerful aircraft carriers that dominate the seas
World's Largest Warships: Far out at sea, some ships do much more than sailing between ports. They carry fighter jets and helicopters on their decks. Aircraft take off from these floating runways and roar into the sky with soldiers, equipment or rescue teams. These giant ships act like mobile airbases and help countries operate far away from their shores.
Modern aircraft carriers combine the scale of a city block with the technology of an advanced military base. Flight decks stretch hundreds of metres. Hangars hide dozens of aircraft. Radar towers watch the skies and seas at the same time. These warships support combat missions, surveillance operations, humanitarian rescue work and disaster relief efforts. Analysts describe them as a symbol of naval strength.
Across the world’s oceans, a handful of carriers stand out for their sheer size, power and strategic value. From American nuclear supercarriers to India’s growing fleet, these giants define modern sea power.
USS Gerald R. Ford – The most advanced carrier ever built
The newest flagship of the United States Navy shows a big step forward in aircraft carrier technology. It is the first completely new design the navy has introduced in more than 40 years after relying on older carriers for decades.
The carrier stretches over 1,100 feet and displaces roughly 100,000 tons. Two powerful nuclear reactors drive the ship and allow it to operate across the globe without traditional refueling stops. The deck supports more than 70 aircraft, including advanced stealth fighters.
One of the biggest changes is under the flight deck. A new electromagnetic launch system has replaced the old steam catapults. It helps aircraft take off more smoothly and quickly, allowing more flights during operations. Naval planners see this ship as an important part of US sea power for many years.
Nimitz-class aircraft carrier – The backbone of US naval power
For many years the Nimitz class has carried the weight of US naval aviation across the world’s oceans. Ten of these nuclear-powered carriers are active in the fleet.
Each vessel functions as the centre of a powerful strike group. Layers of protection surround the ship. Missile defense systems, rapid-fire close-in weapons and advanced electronic warfare equipment guard against threats from air, sea and shore.
These carriers support a wide mix of aircraft that perform combat operations, reconnaissance patrols and humanitarian missions. Their ability to stay deployed for long stretches makes them central to American global presence.
HMS Queen Elizabeth class – Britain’s largest warships ever
The United Kingdom returned to big-deck carrier operations with this powerful class of ships. These vessels rank among the largest warships ever built for the Royal Navy.
Each carrier displaces about 65,000 tonnes and supports dozens of aircraft, including advanced short take-off stealth fighters. A ski-jump ramp at the bow helps jets launch smoothly from the deck.
The ships carry large crews and maintain the ability to launch continuous air missions during naval operations. Britain designed them to project air power across distant regions and support multinational missions.
Admiral Kuznetsov – Russia’s iconic carrier
The flagship carrier of Russia shows the ambitions the Soviet Union had in the final years of the Cold War. Engineers added a ski-jump ramp at the front of the deck so that fighter jets could take off more easily.
This design followed difficulties in developing steam catapult systems. The ramp system allowed aircraft to operate from the carrier and influenced Soviet naval aviation strategy.
The ship later inspired additional vessels. An unfinished sister hull eventually reached China and entered service there after a major rebuild.
Liaoning – China’s first step into carrier power
China’s aircraft carrier journey began with the refurbished hull of a Soviet-era vessel purchased from Ukraine. Engineers rebuilt and modernised the ship at a Chinese shipyard before it entered service in 2012.
The carrier stretches more than 300 metres and displaces over 60,000 tonnes. A ski-jump launch system supports fighter jets and helicopters. Weapons and defensive systems guard the vessel against threats at sea.
Beyond military operations, the ship also serves as a training platform for China’s growing naval aviation programme.
INS Vikramaditya – India’s powerful rebuilt giant
India’s carrier fleet received a boost after the transformation of a former Soviet warship into a modern naval platform. The vessel once served Russia before an extensive reconstruction prepared it for Indian service.
Engineers rebuilt large sections of the ship and installed a ski-jump launch ramp along with arrestor systems for recovering aircraft. The carrier measures around 284 metres in length and carries more than 1,600 personnel.
Multiple upgrades improved flight deck operations, electrical systems and onboard infrastructure. The result emerged as a modern carrier capable of sustained naval air missions.
Charles de Gaulle – Europe’s nuclear carrier
France operates one of the world’s few nuclear-powered aircraft carriers outside the United States. The ship entered service in 2001 and is the centrepiece of French naval operations.
Two nuclear reactors provide propulsion and power for aircraft catapults, sensors and onboard systems. The carrier uses a catapult-assisted launch system that allows heavier aircraft to take off quickly.
Its ability to travel long distances without refuelling gives France a powerful tool for global missions and military deployments.
NAe São Paulo – Brazil’s former flagship
Brazil once operated one of the largest carriers in Latin America after acquiring the ship from France. The vessel previously served the French Navy under the name Foch.
The carrier stretched more than 260 metres and carried close to 2,000 personnel, including crew and air wing. Its arrival gave Brazil a boost in naval aviation capability and introduced a new chapter to the country’s maritime ambitions.
Cavour – Italy’s multi-role warship
Italy designed this vessel to perform several roles at once. The ship operates as an aircraft carrier and amphibious assault platform. Troops, vehicles, helicopters and fighter aircraft can deploy from the same deck.
The carrier entered service in 2009 and later supported humanitarian missions, including disaster relief operations. Its flight deck includes a ski-jump ramp that enables short take-off aircraft to launch efficiently.
Naval planners consider the ship one of Europe’s most flexible maritime platforms.
INS Vikrant – India’s homegrown naval milestone
India reached a milestone in naval engineering with the commissioning of its first indigenously built aircraft carrier in 2022. The massive vessel emerged from years of work by Indian naval designers and domestic industry.
The carrier measures around 262 metres in length and displaces roughly 45,000 tonnes. Gas turbines power the ship to speeds close to 28 knots. The deck supports fighter jets and helicopters that conduct air defense, reconnaissance and anti-submarine missions.
Around 1,600 personnel operate the vessel and its air wing. The ship carries dozens of aircraft and includes advanced radar, medical facilities and command systems designed for long deployments at sea.
For India, the carrier stands as a symbol of growing industrial capability and maritime ambition.
The floating airbases that control global power
Aircraft carriers turn vast stretches of ocean into operational airfields. Each ship carries fighter jets, advanced radar systems, missile defence equipment and thousands of sailors who keep the vessel running every hour of the day.
Naval commanders depend on these carriers to stay present in far-off waters, respond quickly during crises and safeguard sea routes used for international trade.
From American nuclear supercarriers to India’s expanding fleet, these ships reveal how nations project influence far beyond their shores. Each deck launch sends a clear signal across the world’s oceans. Aircraft carriers still play a major role in today’s world.
