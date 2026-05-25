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NewsPhotosFrom yellow trams to rainbow streets: This is world’s most colourful city
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From yellow trams to rainbow streets: This is world’s most colourful city

Perched along the Atlantic coast with rainbow-hued streets, tiled buildings, yellow trams, and vibrant sunsets, Lisbon has earned a reputation as one of the world’s most colourful cities. Portugal’s capital is not only famous for its rich history and coastal charm but also for its striking visual identity that attracts millions of travellers every year. From pastel neighbourhoods to artistic alleyways, Lisbon offers colour in almost every corner of the city.

Updated:May 25, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
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Lisbon’s yellow trams have become a global symbol

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Lisbon’s yellow trams have become a global symbol

The bright yellow vintage trams moving through Lisbon’s steep hills are among the city’s biggest tourist attractions. Tram 28, in particular, passes through several historic neighbourhoods and offers scenic views of colourful houses and narrow streets. The contrast between the yellow trams and Lisbon’s pastel architecture creates postcard-like scenes that have become famous worldwide.

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Every neighbourhood has its own colour palette

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Every neighbourhood has its own colour palette

Different parts of Lisbon offer distinct visual experiences. Alfama is known for earthy tones and historic charm, while Bairro Alto features graffiti-covered walls and nightlife streets full of colour. The riverside district of Belém showcases elegant white monuments and blue tilework, while LX Factory combines industrial buildings with modern street art and creative murals.

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Street art and murals bring modern creativity

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Street art and murals bring modern creativity

Lisbon is also recognised as one of Europe’s top cities for street art. Walls, staircases, abandoned buildings, and public spaces across the city have been transformed into giant outdoor canvases. Artists from around the world contribute murals that reflect social themes, Portuguese culture, and urban creativity. Areas such as Mouraria and Marvila are especially popular for large-scale public artwork.

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Sunlight makes the city even more vibrant

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Sunlight makes the city even more vibrant

Lisbon’s location near the Atlantic Ocean gives it abundant sunlight for most of the year. The warm golden light reflects beautifully off colourful walls, tiled buildings, and terracotta rooftops.

Photographers often describe Lisbon as one of the best natural-light cities in Europe because its bright atmosphere enhances every colour visible in the streets.

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The city blends history With coastal beauty

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The city blends history With coastal beauty

Unlike many modern capitals, Lisbon combines colourful architecture with historic charm. Ancient churches, castles, and old-town alleys exist alongside modern cafes, rooftop bars, and contemporary art spaces. The city’s elevated viewpoints, known as “miradouros,” provide panoramic views of colourful rooftops stretching toward the Tagus River.

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Tourism and social media increased Lisbon’s popularity

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Tourism and social media increased Lisbon’s popularity

In recent years, Lisbon has become one of Europe’s most photographed destinations on social media platforms. Travel bloggers and tourists frequently share images of colourful staircases, trams, tiled facades, and sunset viewpoints. The city’s visual appeal, combined with food, music, and cultural experiences, has helped Lisbon gain global recognition as a vibrant travel destination.

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World's most colourful city
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