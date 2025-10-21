Advertisement
Fuel Is Cheaper Than Water In THESE 6 Countries- Price Of Fuel Is $0.58 Per Litre And Bottled Water Costs $1.20 Per Litre In...
Fuel Is Cheaper Than Water In THESE 6 Countries- Price Of Fuel Is $0.58 Per Litre And Bottled Water Costs $1.20 Per Litre In...

Fuel and water are essential for everyone, but did you know that in some countries, fuel is actually cheaper than water? This usually occurs in regions rich in oil or where governments heavily subsidize fuel prices. Let’s take a look at six such countries.

 

Updated:Oct 21, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
Libya

Libya

In Libya, fuel costs only about $0.03 per litre, while bottled water is around $0.45 per litre. Thanks to the country’s oil wealth and subsidies, petrol remains extremely affordable. On the other hand, water is more expensive due to scarcity and distribution challenges.

 

Venezuela

Venezuela

Fuel in Venezuela is approximately $0.02 per litre, whereas bottled water costs close to $0.60 per litre. Significant fuel subsidies keep petrol prices low, but ongoing economic troubles push water prices higher.

 

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, petrol is priced at about $0.58 per litre, compared to bottled water which can cost around $1.20 per litre. The nation’s vast oil reserves allow for cheap fuel, but water is costly because of the desert environment.

 

Kuwait

Kuwait

Fuel in Kuwait is roughly $0.34 per litre, while bottled water can be as high as $1.50 per litre. The country’s oil wealth heavily subsidizes fuel, but water is more expensive due to desalination expenses.

 

Angola

Angola

Fuel costs about $0.33 per litre in Angola, with bottled water averaging around $0.80 per litre due to supply issues. Despite economic challenges, fuel subsidies keep petrol prices low.

 

Algeria

Algeria

In Algeria, fuel is priced at approximately $0.34 per litre, while bottled water costs about $0.50 per litre. Oil revenues help fund fuel subsidies, whereas the costs of delivering water keep its price higher.

