Gaza Reduced To Debris: '30-Year Homes Vanished,' Residents Mourn In Viral Snaps | IN PICS

Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
Gaza's Catastrophic Toll

1/10
Gaza's Catastrophic Toll

Fifteen months of uninterrupted fighting between Hamas and Israel have left Gaza in shambles, with 90% of its 2.2 million residents displaced, based on a United Nations report. 

 

Viral Images Of Ruin

2/10
Viral Images Of Ruin

Indicting pictures and reports from the war-torn area, taken by the Associated Press (AP), have surfaced, providing a dismal account of a land where generations have built homes, which now reduced to rubble.

 

A Home Lost In Rafah

3/10
A Home Lost In Rafah

Mohammad Al-Najjar, a 24-year-old law student, returned to Rafah on the first day of the Hamas-Israel ceasefire, only to find his family's six-story home, built over 30 years, reduced to debris. 

 

Grief Amid the Wreckage

4/10
Grief Amid the Wreckage

"Why should we return to Rafah? To shed tears?" he told EL PAIS, standing amidst the wreckage. Similar scenes unfold across Gaza, with residents like Noor Abu Al-Jamar salvaging belongings from the rubble and Murad Muqdad mourning near their destroyed homes.

 

Devastation By Numbers

5/10
Devastation By Numbers

The UN Satellite Centre indicates that 66% of Gaza's buildings—52,564 buildings—are fully destroyed, 18,913 are seriously damaged, 56,710 are moderately damaged, and 35,591 are lightly affected. 

 

Mountains Of Debris

6/10
Mountains Of Debris

More than 220,000 homes have been compromised, and the UN Environment Programme puts the amount of waste now scattered around the area at 39 million tons, which is equivalent to 107 kg per square meter. Demolishing this rubble would require 15 years and Rs 4,300 crore with heavy machinery, and basic infrastructure such as roads would take at least five years to resume.

 

Human Cost Of War

7/10
Human Cost Of War

Gaza's Health Ministry said 41,000 have died, including 6,000 women and 11,000 children, since the war started after Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack against Israel, which claimed 1,200 Israeli lives. 

 

Faces Of Despair

8/10
Faces Of Despair

Viral AP photos reveal the cost in human lives: Yusef Muqdad searches his flattened home, and older resident Atiya Abu Saiban, wearing traditional Gazan dress, reconstructs in desperation. 

 

 

Streets Of Rubble

9/10
Streets Of Rubble

Displaced Palestinians returning after the ceasefire walk through streets reduced to mounds of rubble, with no electricity, water, or civic facilities anywhere in view.

 

 

A Bleak Future Ahead

10/10
A Bleak Future Ahead

The truce, announced in January of 2025, has enabled a few residents to return, but the future holds little hope. "Where do we go?" Palestinians ask, in a scene of devastation where rebuilding life appears all but impossible.

 

 

