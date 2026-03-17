Girls on grid: Top 7 female F1 racers who deliver perfect blend of beauty and talent
For decades, Formula One has been seen as a male-dominated sport, but a number of remarkable women have stepped onto the grid and proved they belong at the highest level. Their journeys haven’t just been about breaking barriers; they’ve been about skill, resilience, and a deep love for racing. Here’s a look at seven women who made their mark in Formula One history.
The first woman to race in Formula One, Maria Teresa de Filippis, made her debut in 1958. Competing in an era when women were rarely seen in motorsport, she entered five Grands Prix and qualified for three. Her presence alone challenged stereotypes and opened doors for future generations.
2. Lella Lombardi
Lella Lombardi remains the most successful female driver in Formula One history. She is the only woman to have scored points in a World Championship race, finishing sixth at the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix. Her achievement still stands unmatched decades later.
3. Divina Galica
A former Olympic skier, Divina Galica transitioned into motorsport and attempted to qualify for Formula One races in the late 1970s. Although she never started a race, her determination and versatility made her one of the most talked-about female racers of her time.
4. Desiré Wilson
Desiré Wilson may not have started a Formula One race, but she made history in her own right. She remains the only woman to win a Formula One race of any kind, taking victory in a British Aurora F1 Championship event in 1980. Her success earned her a permanent place in motorsport history.
5. Giovanna Amati
The last woman to attempt to compete in Formula One, Giovanna Amati entered three Grands Prix in 1992. Although she did not qualify for any races, her participation marked the end of an era, no woman has raced in F1 since.
6. Tatiana Calderón
A test driver for the Alfa Romeo F1 Team, Tatiana Calderón became one of the most visible women in modern Formula One circles. While she didn’t race in a Grand Prix, she drove in official test sessions and built a solid career across Formula 2 and endurance racing.
7. Susie Wolff
A former development driver for Williams F1 Team, Susie Wolff, took part in Formula One practice sessions and came close to racing at the top level. Beyond the track, she has played a key role in promoting women in motorsport through initiatives aimed at increasing female participation.
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