Global Firepower Index 2025: World’s 10 Most Powerful Militaries Ranked

The United States remains the world’s preeminent military power in 2025, thanks to its unmatched defense budget, advanced technology, and global reach. With over $860 billion allocated to defense and a worldwide network of bases, the U.S. sustains dominance across land, sea, air, and cyber domains. Its cutting-edge assets — from F-35 fighters and nuclear submarines to space-based defense systems — ensure an unparalleled projection of power and deterrence capability.