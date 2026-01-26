Advertisement
Global Firepower Index 2026: US leads, India holds strong as Pakistan slips after Operation Sindoor
Global Firepower Index 2026: US leads, India holds strong as Pakistan slips after Operation Sindoor

Global Firepower Index 2026: As India celebrates its Republic Day by displaying its growing military might, the Global Firepower Index (GFP) 2026 ranking has underlined a shifting balance in global military power. While traditional heavyweights retained their positions, regional dynamics reshape the lower rungs of the top 15. From an Indian perspective, the latest rankings reaffirm India’s steady rise as a credible military power.  On the other hand, Pakistan slips two places, 12th to 14th, following its operational setbacks during Operation Sindoor.

Jan 26, 2026
1. United States: Unmatched but Stretched

1/10
1. United States: Unmatched but Stretched

The United States continues to dominate the Global Firepower Index, retaining its top position due to unmatched force projection, advanced technology, and global military presence. 

2. Russia: Powerful, but Under Pressure

2/10
2. Russia: Powerful, but Under Pressure

Russia remains second despite sustained military operations and sanctions pressure. While Moscow retains formidable nuclear and conventional capabilities, its prolonged engagements have strained manpower and logistics. 

3. China: Strong Numbers, Strategic Questions

3/10
3. China: Strong Numbers, Strategic Questions

China holds third place, driven by sheer scale, rapid modernisation, and expanding naval capabilities. Yet, from India’s perspective, the ranking does not fully mask China’s operational uncertainties, particularly in high-altitude warfare and real combat exposure. Beijing’s focus on Taiwan and the South China Sea continues to shape India’s threat calculus along the Line of Actual Control.

4. India: Rising with Balance and Depth

4/10
4. India: Rising with Balance and Depth

India’s fourth-place ranking highlights a balanced force structure combining manpower, missile strength, naval reach, and growing indigenous capability. Reforms in jointness, defence manufacturing, and infrastructure along the northern borders have strengthened India’s readiness. The ranking reinforces India’s role as the principal stabilising power in South Asia and a key Indo-Pacific stakeholder.

5. South Korea: Tech-Driven Military Edge

5/10
5. South Korea: Tech-Driven Military Edge

South Korea’s position reflects its technologically advanced military and constant high readiness due to the North Korean threat.

6. France: Europe’s Most Complete Force

6/10
6. France: Europe’s Most Complete Force

France remains Europe’s most expedition-ready military, with nuclear capability, global bases, and advanced aerospace strength.

7. Japan: Quiet but Capable

7/10
7. Japan: Quiet but Capable

Japan’s steady rise reflects its gradual shift away from post-war constraints toward a more assertive defence posture.

8. United Kingdom: Retained Influence

8/10
8. United Kingdom: Retained Influence

The UK remains in the top 10 but faces shrinking force size and budgetary pressures. 

9. Türkiye, Italy & Brazil

9/10
9. Türkiye, Italy & Brazil

Countries like Türkiye (9th), Italy (10th), and Brazil (11th) occupy the middle tier of the top 15, reflecting regional influence rather than global reach. Their rankings highlight how sustained defence investment matters.

10. Pakistan At 14th

10/10
10. Pakistan At 14th

Pakistan’s fall by two positions in the 2026 index is significant. The decline follows its defeat during Operation Sindoor, which exposed gaps in air defence, command coordination, and operational preparedness. Despite heavy reliance on Chinese equipment, Pakistan’s military continues to struggle with economic constraints, ageing platforms, and credibility issues—contrasting sharply with India’s improving readiness and strategic depth.

