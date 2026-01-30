Global Innovation Index 2025: India climbs 28 spots; Check top ranked nations
India jumped 28 places to rank 38th in the Global Innovation Index 2025, reflecting policy-led innovation gains, while Switzerland, the US and China lead the global rankings.
Switzerland
Switzerland tops the Global Innovation Index with a score of 66.0, reinforcing its position as the world’s most innovative economy. It ranks first in its income group and also holds the top regional rank, reflecting its strong research ecosystem, advanced institutions, and sustained leadership in science, technology, and innovation-driven growth.
Sweden
Ranked second globally, Sweden records a GII score of 62.6, placing it second within its income group and second in its region. The country continues to stand out for its strong innovation infrastructure, high-quality education system, and emphasis on research, sustainability, and technology-led economic development.
United States
The United States ranks third worldwide with a GII score of 61.7. It holds the third position in its income group while ranking first in its region. The US remains a global innovation powerhouse, driven by cutting-edge research, strong university–industry linkages, and a vibrant startup and technology ecosystem.
Republic of Korea
The Republic of Korea secures the fourth position globally with a score of 60.0. It ranks fourth among its income group peers and first in its region, underlining its leadership in high-tech manufacturing, digital innovation, and significant investments in research and development.
Singapore
Singapore ranks fifth globally, posting a GII score of 59.9. It stands fifth in its income group and third in its region, reflecting its role as a major innovation and business hub, supported by strong institutions, advanced infrastructure, and a robust ecosystem for technology and entrepreneurship.
United Kingdom
With a GII score of 59.1, the United Kingdom ranks sixth worldwide. It also places sixth in its income group and third in its region. The UK continues to benefit from strong research institutions, a thriving startup landscape, and global leadership in science, finance, and creative industries.
Finland
Finland occupies the seventh position globally, scoring 57.7 on the GII. It ranks seventh within its income group and fourth in its region. The country is widely recognised for its education system, digital innovation, and sustained focus on research, sustainability, and technological advancement.
Netherlands
The Netherlands ranks eighth worldwide with a GII score of 57.0. It stands eighth in its income group and fifth in its region. The country’s strong performance is driven by high research output, innovation-friendly policies, and close collaboration between industry, academia, and government.
Denmark
Denmark secures the ninth global rank, recording a score of 56.9. It places ninth among its income group and sixth in its region. Denmark’s innovation strength lies in clean energy, life sciences, digital technologies, and a supportive policy environment for research and startups.
China
China rounds off the global top 10 with a GII score of 56.6. It ranks first in its income group and first in its region, highlighting its rapid innovation growth. Massive investments in R&D, manufacturing, and technology have made China a key global innovation leader.
