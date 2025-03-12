Global Terrorism Index 2025: 'Terror State' Pakistan Gets Shamed Globally In Latest Reality Check

8 / 8

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been identified as the most heavily affected provinces in Pakistan, with these regions bearing the brunt of the ongoing terrorist violence, as reported by Geo News. The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) has released the Global Terrorism Index 2025, offering an in-depth overview of terrorism trends and patterns over the past 17 years. The report ranks 163 countries, representing 99.7 percent of the global population, based on the impact of terrorism. Key indicators considered include the frequency of terrorist attacks, fatalities, injuries, and the number of hostages.