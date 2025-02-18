Gold Worth Pakistani Rupees 800,000,000,000 Found In Belly Of THIS Pakistan's River; People Stood In Line With Buckets For...
Gold In Pakistan River: After the news of gold being found in a river in Pakistan, there is a competition among people to take out gold with a bucket. There is also a fight among people over this. The river is also being damaged due to mining.
Gold Worth Pakistani Rupees 800,000,000,000 Found
According to reports, people spend the entire day trying to extract gold by dipping buckets deep into the river. After this, they extract gold from the particles using a sluice mat.
Pakistan has found gold worth about 800 billion Pakistani rupees from the Indus River. This gold could be up to 28 lakh tolas or 653 tonnes. There is a fight among people to extract the gold.
Former Pakistan-based Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad had revealed gold reserves worth Pakistani Rs 800 billion near Attock based on a report by the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP).
Hasan Murad had claimed that the discovery of gold can change the fate of Pakistan. He said that gold can be found in areas of more than 18 thousand hectares here. The biggest block of this area, which has 9 blocks, can have gold worth up to 155 billion.
According to the report of 'Dawn', earlier gold mining was done on a small scale in this area, but for some time now a large number of people come here to dig and keep sinking buckets in the river bed.
Environmentalists have raised concerns over gold mining in the Indus River. They believe that excessive digging in the river bed is affecting aquatic life. At the same time, the use of mercury to extract gold is threatening the river's ecosystem.
