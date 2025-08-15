These Janmashtami Celebrations Around The World Are Nothing Short Of Divine Spectacles
Janmashtami is the celebration of the birth of Hindu Lord Krishna and it is observed around the world by devotees with joy. The temples are decorated with flowers, lights, and they create vibrant displays of Lord Krishna’s childhood, organise cultural performances, and hold midnight prayers marking the moment of his birth. Here are Janmashtami celebrations from the world:
India
As Krishna’s birthplace, Mathura sees days of processions, temple decorations, and Raas Leela performances. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, Janmashtami is synonymous with the program and competition of ‘Dahi Handi’ tradition. On the other hand, in West Bengal, the headquarters of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness hosts a grand celebration with continuous kirtan, theatrical plays, and lavishly decorated idols. Thousands of pilgrims attend from across India and abroad.
United Kingdom
The Hindu community in London, United Kingdom hosts lavish Krishna Janmashtami traditions.
USA
The ISKCON temples in the United States and community groups across the country hold cultural programs, Krishna bhajans, and feasts. Some celebrations include large public kirtan processions through the streets.
Nepal
In the neighboring nation of Nepal, devotees flock to Krishna Mandirs that remain open through all hours with continuous prayers, and streets around it are lit with oil lamps.
Australia
Devotees in Australia celebrate the festival of Krishna Janmashtami with praying, traditional dance, drama, and prasadam distribution.
Canada
Temples and communities in Canada organise processions, bhajan concerts, and large-scale stage performances depicting Krishna’s childhood pastimes.
Other Places
Devotees and Krishna followers also celebrate the Janmashtami traditions and even stay awake till 12 am to celebrate the exact moment of Lord Krishna’s birth.
Credit
Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos