NASA finds Earth's 'blue twin' - a scary planet where glass rains from the sky - See pics
Could this be another Earth? NASA has discovered a bright blue alien planet, HD 189733 b, that looks beautiful like our own world but hides a scary secret - it rains hot glass and has powerful storms. See the amazing pictures and shocking facts here.
A blue planet hides a deadly secret
A blue planet hides a deadly secret: NASA has confirmed a planet that looks just like Earth from space. It is deep blue and floats quietly in the dark. But this world is not friendly. Behind its calm blue colour hides one of the most violent weather systems ever found in the universe.
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Meet HD 189733 b, NASA's nightmare world
Meet HD 189733 b, NASA's nightmare world: The planet is called HD 189733 b. It sits 64.5 light-years away from Earth in the Vulpecula constellation. French astronomers first discovered it in 2005. NASA's Hubble and Spitzer telescopes later studied its atmosphere to confirm the glass rain. It is the closest hot Jupiter to Earth that can be studied in detail through a telescope.
A year on this planet lasts just 2.2 days
A year on this planet lasts just 2.2 days: HD 189733 b is a gas giant, similar in size to Jupiter. But it orbits its star very, very closely. One full year on this planet lasts only 2.2 Earth days. It moves around its star at 152 kilometres every second, faster than any planet in our solar system.
The heat would melt almost anything
The heat would melt almost anything: The temperature on the planet stays between 919°C and 1,220°C. That is hot enough to melt rock. One side of the planet always faces its star, while the other stays in darkness. The day side is roughly 260°C hotter than the night side.
The blue colour is not from water
The blue colour is not from water: On Earth, the oceans make the planet look blue. On HD 189733 b, the blue colour comes from something far stranger. Its atmosphere is full of tiny glass-like particles called silicates. These particles scatter blue light, giving the planet its deep cobalt colour.
It rains glass and it falls sideways
It rains glass and it falls sideways: This is the strangest part. The silicate particles melt in the heat and form tiny drops of glass. Recent studies using the James Webb Space Telescope also detected hydrogen sulfide, giving the planet a rotten egg smell. Powerful winds then push these drops across the sky. The result is a storm of molten glass that does not fall down but flies sideways at thousands of kilometres per hour.
Winds seven times faster than sound
Winds seven times faster than sound: According to NASA, winds on HD 189733 b reach speeds of about 8,700 kilometres per hour, or 5,400 miles per hour. That is seven times the speed of sound on Earth. These winds carry the molten glass like flying blades across the planet's surface.
Discovered without ever going near it
Discovered without ever going near it: No spacecraft has ever visited this planet. Scientists used the Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes to study tiny changes in light as the planet passed in front of its star. From that light alone, they worked out its colour, temperature, wind speed, and what its sky is made of.
The universe is stranger than we imagine
The universe is stranger than we imagine: HD 189733 b is a quiet reminder that space holds places stranger than any story. A blue planet that looks like home from far away hides storms of flying glass and winds faster than sound. And humans, on a small planet called Earth, have learned all of this just by reading starlight.
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ AI
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