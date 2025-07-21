Advertisement
NewsPhotosHow Dangerous Is the F-7 That Crashed In Bangladesh? China-Made Jet Hits 2,175 Km/h With Missile Capabilities
How Dangerous Is the F-7 That Crashed In Bangladesh? China-Made Jet Hits 2,175 Km/h With Missile Capabilities

A tragic incident unfolded in Bangladesh on Monday after a fighter jet crashed into the premises of Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara area. The incident resulted in the deaths of 19 people reportadely. According to an initial statement from the Public Relations Office of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, the aircraft involved in the crash was an F-7 BGI jet belonging to the Bangladesh Air Force. 
Updated:Jul 21, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
China Built F-7

China Built F-7

According to the media reports, China developed the F-7 BGI fighter jet specifically for the Bangladesh Air Force. 

Which Countries Operate the F-7 BGI?

When Bangladesh purchased the F-7 BGI from China, it replaced the older F-7M and F-7MB fighter jets in its air force. Besides Bangladesh, countries like Myanmar, Nigeria, Iran, Egypt, Zambia, and Sudan also operate the F-7 BGI.

Features of the F-7 BGI

The F-7 BGI fighter jet is equipped with a digital glass cockpit, featuring a multi-function display, a digital flight control system and a helmet-mounted display (HMD) for enhanced pilot capabilities.

Air-to-Air Combat Capability And Speed

This Bangladeshi fighter jet can be equipped with air-to-air missiles like the PL-9C and also possesses limited air-to-ground strike capabilities. F-7 can reach a top speed of 2,175 kilometers per hour and fly at altitudes up to 17,500 meters. 

 

