How Dangerous Is the F-7 That Crashed In Bangladesh? China-Made Jet Hits 2,175 Km/h With Missile Capabilities

A tragic incident unfolded in Bangladesh on Monday after a fighter jet crashed into the premises of Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara area. The incident resulted in the deaths of 19 people reportadely. According to an initial statement from the Public Relations Office of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, the aircraft involved in the crash was an F-7 BGI jet belonging to the Bangladesh Air Force.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Jul 21, 2025, 06:19 PM IST

China Built F-7 1 / 5 According to the media reports, China developed the F-7 BGI fighter jet specifically for the Bangladesh Air Force.

Which Countries Operate the F-7 BGI? 2 / 5 When Bangladesh purchased the F-7 BGI from China, it replaced the older F-7M and F-7MB fighter jets in its air force. Besides Bangladesh, countries like Myanmar, Nigeria, Iran, Egypt, Zambia, and Sudan also operate the F-7 BGI.

Features of the F-7 BGI 4 / 5 The F-7 BGI fighter jet is equipped with a digital glass cockpit, featuring a multi-function display, a digital flight control system and a helmet-mounted display (HMD) for enhanced pilot capabilities.