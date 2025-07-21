How Dangerous Is the F-7 That Crashed In Bangladesh? China-Made Jet Hits 2,175 Km/h With Missile Capabilities
China Built F-7
According to the media reports, China developed the F-7 BGI fighter jet specifically for the Bangladesh Air Force.
Which Countries Operate the F-7 BGI?
When Bangladesh purchased the F-7 BGI from China, it replaced the older F-7M and F-7MB fighter jets in its air force. Besides Bangladesh, countries like Myanmar, Nigeria, Iran, Egypt, Zambia, and Sudan also operate the F-7 BGI.
Features of the F-7 BGI
The F-7 BGI fighter jet is equipped with a digital glass cockpit, featuring a multi-function display, a digital flight control system and a helmet-mounted display (HMD) for enhanced pilot capabilities.
Air-to-Air Combat Capability And Speed
This Bangladeshi fighter jet can be equipped with air-to-air missiles like the PL-9C and also possesses limited air-to-ground strike capabilities. F-7 can reach a top speed of 2,175 kilometers per hour and fly at altitudes up to 17,500 meters.
