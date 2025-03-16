Advertisement
How Much Sunita Williams Earn Per Month? Check Net Worth And Remarkable Journey Of NASA Astronaut To Space

Sunita Williams, a former Navy officer and esteemed astronaut, has had an illustrious career with NASA and the U.S. military, making significant contributions to space exploration. Given her remarkable profession, it's natural to wonder about her earnings.

 

Updated:Mar 16, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Personal Information

Personal Information

Sunita Williams was born on September 19, 1965, in Euclid, Ohio, to Dr. Deepak and Bonnie Pandya. She considers Needham, Massachusetts, her hometown. Suni and her husband, Michael, enjoy spending time with their dogs, staying active, renovating houses, working on cars and airplanes, as well as hiking and camping.

 

Education

Education

Graduated from Needham High School, Needham, Massachusetts, in 1983. Earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Science from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1987 and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the Florida Institute of Technology in 1995.

 

Awards/ Honours

Awards/ Honours

Awarded DSSM (2), Legion of Merit, Awarded Navy Commendation Medal (2), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal and various other service awards.

 

Perks Of NASA Astronaut

Perks Of NASA Astronaut

According to reports, House rent allowance: Astronauts, like most government employees, receive a housing allowance. Car loans: Certain NASA employees are eligible for discounted auto loan terms. As NASA employees, astronauts like Williams get comprehensive health insurance coverage for their well-being.

 

Sunita Williams return to Earth

Sunita Williams return to Earth

Williams and Butch Wilmore began their mission aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on June 5, 2024. Initially planned for 10 days, their stay on the International Space Station (ISS) was extended to nearly 10 months due to unforeseen technical issues. NASA has officially approved the return mission, and the astronauts will be brought back to Earth aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.

 

Net Worth

Net Worth

As per media reports, Sunita Williams is typically categorized under the GS-15 pay grade. Her estimated annual salary is approximately $152,258 (around ₹1.26 crore per year). In addition to her salary, she receives various support benefits as a NASA astronaut. This amounts to roughly $12,688 per month, equivalent to about ₹10.5 lakh per month.

 

