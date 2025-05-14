How Much Will Pope Leo XIV Earn? Salary, Perks, And Privileges Explained
Meet Pope Leo XIV
Cardinal Robert Prevost, born in Chicago, has been named Pope Leo XIV, becoming the first pope from the United States. At 69, he takes over after Pope Francis, who served from 2013 to 2025 and was known for his simple lifestyle.
How Much Will Pope Leo XIV Earn?
According to Fortune, Pope Leo XIV is expected to earn a monthly salary of 33,000 dollars (over Rs 28 lakh). That’s nearly on par with the salaries of the U.S. President and top university leaders.
A Role With Unique Perks
Besides the paycheck, the pope receives several benefits. He enjoys free meals round the clock, access to a personal Popemobile, custom-made robes, and even his own pharmacy inside Vatican City.
Where Will He Live?
Traditionally, popes reside in the Apostolic Palace, a grand residence within Vatican City. However, Pope Leo XIV could choose a more modest space, like Pope Francis did with the Domus Sanctae Marthae guesthouse.
All Essentials Covered
The pope doesn’t have to worry about daily expenses. From food and clothing to transport and healthcare, everything is provided by the Vatican. His lifestyle is entirely state-supported.
Medical and Travel Privileges
Pope Leo XIV will receive full medical care through the Vatican’s health services and private pharmacy. He also has access to private vehicles, including the iconic Popemobile, whenever needed.
What Happens After Retirement?
If Pope Leo XIV steps down in the future, he’ll receive a monthly pension of 3,300 dollars (around Rs 2.8 lakh), as reported by Fortune. His retirement will be well-supported with continued care and housing.
What About Taxes?
As a U.S. citizen, Pope Leo XIV is still required to file an annual tax return with the IRS unless he gives up his citizenship. His unique dual status—as a religious leader and head of a state—makes his tax situation especially complex.
