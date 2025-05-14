photoDetails

How Much Will Pope Leo XIV Earn? Salary, Perks, And Privileges Explained

Pope Leo XIV, the first American to lead the Catholic Church, is set to receive a generous salary along with several unique benefits that come with the role. From daily essentials to long-term support, the position offers much more than a paycheck. However, his U.S. citizenship could bring some added responsibilities.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:May 14, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

Meet Pope Leo XIV 1 / 8 Cardinal Robert Prevost, born in Chicago, has been named Pope Leo XIV, becoming the first pope from the United States. At 69, he takes over after Pope Francis, who served from 2013 to 2025 and was known for his simple lifestyle.

How Much Will Pope Leo XIV Earn? 2 / 8 According to Fortune, Pope Leo XIV is expected to earn a monthly salary of 33,000 dollars (over Rs 28 lakh). That's nearly on par with the salaries of the U.S. President and top university leaders.

A Role With Unique Perks 3 / 8 Besides the paycheck, the pope receives several benefits. He enjoys free meals round the clock, access to a personal Popemobile, custom-made robes, and even his own pharmacy inside Vatican City.

Where Will He Live? 4 / 8 Traditionally, popes reside in the Apostolic Palace, a grand residence within Vatican City. However, Pope Leo XIV could choose a more modest space, like Pope Francis did with the Domus Sanctae Marthae guesthouse.

All Essentials Covered 5 / 8 The pope doesn't have to worry about daily expenses. From food and clothing to transport and healthcare, everything is provided by the Vatican. His lifestyle is entirely state-supported.

Medical and Travel Privileges 6 / 8 Pope Leo XIV will receive full medical care through the Vatican's health services and private pharmacy. He also has access to private vehicles, including the iconic Popemobile, whenever needed.

What Happens After Retirement? 7 / 8 If Pope Leo XIV steps down in the future, he'll receive a monthly pension of 3,300 dollars (around Rs 2.8 lakh), as reported by Fortune. His retirement will be well-supported with continued care and housing.