The hunger crisis: Why Pakistan and Bangladesh are at the breaking point
The 2026 Global Report on Food Crises reveals a staggering rise in acute food insecurity. This photo story examines the devastating impact on Pakistan and Bangladesh, where millions are facing crisis and emergency levels of hunger.
Hunger isn’t the same everywhere. For millions, it’s not just "missing a meal." It’s a full-scale emergency. Two South Asian nations are now facing some of the gravest burdens on earth. Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)
The Warning: The 2026 Global Report on Food Crises is out. It’s one of the world's most critical trackers. This year, it identifies 10 "hotspot" countries that carry the heaviest burden of acute food insecurity. Representative image. (Photo credits: X)
The "danger list"
The "danger list": A company no one wants to keep. Nigeria, DR Congo, Sudan, Yemen, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Sudan, and Syria. Together, these nations represent the epicenter of the global food crisis. Representative image. (Photo credits: Chatgpt)
Pakistan's reality
Pakistan’s Reality: 11 million people in Pakistan are fighting for food. That’s 22% of the assessed population. * 9.3 million: In "Crisis" (Phase 3) * 1.7 million: In "Emergency" (Phase 4). Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)
Bangladesh’s Reality
Bangladesh’s Reality: 16 million people in Bangladesh are food insecure. That’s 17% of the assessed population. * 15.6 million: In Crisis * 400,000: In Emergency conditions. Representative image. (Photo credits: Gemini)
What does "Phase 4" actually mean?: It’s a scale of survival: Phase 3 (Crisis): Basic food needs aren't met. Phase 4 (Emergency): Extreme food shortages; malnutrition is rampant. Phase 5 (Catastrophe): Famine and starvation. Pakistan and Bangladesh are sliding deep into the red. Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)
The Global Context
The Global Context: South Asia is not alone, but the crisis is concentrated. • South Sudan: 57% affected • Yemen: 52% affected • Sudan: 51% affected Conflict and climate change are the common enemies. Representative image. (Photo credits: Gemini)
Why is this happening?: It’s a "Perfect Storm." Climate: Devastating floods in Pakistan. Economy: Skyrocketing food prices. Vulnerability: Bangladesh’s geography makes it a climate frontline. Representative image. (Photo credits: Gemini)
The Human Cost
The Human Cost: These aren't just statistics. 11 million in Pakistan. 16 million in Bangladesh. These are fathers skipping meals so their children can eat. These are communities breaking. The 2026 report is a warning. Action is the only cure. Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)
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