Beyond Blue Zones: Inside The Pakistan's Remote Valley Where Working Until 100 Is The Secret To A Long Life
Researchers study the isolated Hunza Valley people who maintain exceptional vitality into old age. Discover the 5 secrets contributing to their 100-year average lifespan: apricot-rich diet, glacial water, communal labor, and zero retirement.
The 100-Year Formula
Despite rudimentary health infrastructure and a lack of modern amenities, local people enjoy remarkable vitality through old age, relying on five specific diet and lifestyle habits that researchers believe play a significant role in their health and longevity. (PHOTO: Social media/X)
A Diet Rooted In The Valley: Apricots And Unprocessed Food
The Hunza diet is essentially local, fresh, and highly seasonal. Longevity researchers have been studying indigenous Burusho and Wakhi people of the Hunza Valley of northern Pakistan for decades, with reports of average life spans close to 100 years in this remote, mountainous region. (PHOTO: Social media/X)
Apricot Dominance
The apricot tree is a vital local crop. Locally extracted apricot oil features in nearly every traditional Hunza dish; traditionally, it was the main cooking fat. The kernels contain the compound amygdalin, studied for anti-inflammatory and potential disease-fighting properties. Dried apricots are another staple during winter. Organic and Fresh: Few people here eat packaged goods, and the valley has hardly any fast-food joints. Food is freshly cooked every day, with most vegetables homegrown and organic, like spinach, potatoes, and tomatoes. Meat is consumed in limited quantities and is local. (PHOTO: Social media/X)
Perpetual Movement And Glacial Hydration
Physical activity is not just a hobby but a continuous necessity intertwined into daily life, regardless of age. Active Aging: A common sight is to see residents well into their 80s performing demanding daily tasks of grazing livestock, gathering wood, and general household chores. The concept of sedentary retirement does not exist. (PHOTO: Social media/X)
Communal Labour
Members of all age groups engage in communal activities; for example, "rajaki" refers to the collective labour needed to clean and maintain the high-level canals that supply water to the valley, thus making physical activity also a social imperative. (PHOTO: Social media/X)
Glacier Water
The community relies on "Hunza water," which is sourced directly from the glacial melt. This dark-grey liquid is naturally filtered through layers of rock and ice, reputedly rich in precious minerals, and is believed by the locals to contribute much toward their robust health. (PHOTO: Social media/X)
The Social Secret Of Collective Care
Beyond diet and activity, the longevity of both the Burusho and Wakhi is deeply intertwined with their strong social structure. Respect for Elders: Formal retirement homes do not exist. Elders are highly respected and remain integrated into family life, where they are cared for and continue to contribute to daily routines.
(PHOTO: Social media/X)
Zero Crime, Zero Stress
Caring for one another in a tight-knit community is important in villages. Such a collective, supportive environment will help people enjoy less stress and more belonging. It is also reported that this region has virtually no crime, so community interaction and outdoor living can be done safely from an early age. (PHOTO: Social media/X)
