Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2991383https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/hunza-longevity-secrets-diet-pakistan-2991383
NewsPhotosBeyond Blue Zones: Inside The Pakistan's Remote Valley Where Working Until 100 Is The Secret To A Long Life
photoDetails

Beyond Blue Zones: Inside The Pakistan's Remote Valley Where Working Until 100 Is The Secret To A Long Life

Researchers study the isolated Hunza Valley people who maintain exceptional vitality into old age. Discover the 5 secrets contributing to their 100-year average lifespan: apricot-rich diet, glacial water, communal labor, and zero retirement.

 

Updated:Dec 03, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us

The 100-Year Formula

1/8
The 100-Year Formula

Despite rudimentary health infrastructure and a lack of modern amenities, local people enjoy remarkable vitality through old age, relying on five specific diet and lifestyle habits that researchers believe play a significant role in their health and longevity. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

 

Follow Us

A Diet Rooted In The Valley: Apricots And Unprocessed Food

2/8
A Diet Rooted In The Valley: Apricots And Unprocessed Food

The Hunza diet is essentially local, fresh, and highly seasonal. Longevity researchers have been studying indigenous Burusho and Wakhi people of the Hunza Valley of northern Pakistan for decades, with reports of average life spans close to 100 years in this remote, mountainous region. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

 

Follow Us

Apricot Dominance

3/8
Apricot Dominance

The apricot tree is a vital local crop. Locally extracted apricot oil features in nearly every traditional Hunza dish; traditionally, it was the main cooking fat. The kernels contain the compound amygdalin, studied for anti-inflammatory and potential disease-fighting properties. Dried apricots are another staple during winter. Organic and Fresh: Few people here eat packaged goods, and the valley has hardly any fast-food joints. Food is freshly cooked every day, with most vegetables homegrown and organic, like spinach, potatoes, and tomatoes. Meat is consumed in limited quantities and is local. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

 

Follow Us

Perpetual Movement And Glacial Hydration

4/8
Perpetual Movement And Glacial Hydration

Physical activity is not just a hobby but a continuous necessity intertwined into daily life, regardless of age. Active Aging: A common sight is to see residents well into their 80s performing demanding daily tasks of grazing livestock, gathering wood, and general household chores. The concept of sedentary retirement does not exist. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

 

Follow Us

Communal Labour

5/8
Communal Labour

Members of all age groups engage in communal activities; for example, "rajaki" refers to the collective labour needed to clean and maintain the high-level canals that supply water to the valley, thus making physical activity also a social imperative. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

 

Follow Us

Glacier Water

6/8
Glacier Water

The community relies on "Hunza water," which is sourced directly from the glacial melt. This dark-grey liquid is naturally filtered through layers of rock and ice, reputedly rich in precious minerals, and is believed by the locals to contribute much toward their robust health. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

 

Follow Us

The Social Secret Of Collective Care

7/8
The Social Secret Of Collective Care

Beyond diet and activity, the longevity of both the Burusho and Wakhi is deeply intertwined with their strong social structure. Respect for Elders: Formal retirement homes do not exist. Elders are highly respected and remain integrated into family life, where they are cared for and continue to contribute to daily routines. 

(PHOTO: Social media/X)

Follow Us

Zero Crime, Zero Stress

8/8
Zero Crime, Zero Stress

Caring for one another in a tight-knit community is important in villages. Such a collective, supportive environment will help people enjoy less stress and more belonging. It is also reported that this region has virtually no crime, so community interaction and outdoor living can be done safely from an early age. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

 

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
IPL
Meet Players With Rs 2 Crore Base Price For IPL 2026 Auction From Each Country: Australia's Cameron Green, Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana And...
camera icon7
title
Top YouTubers of India
India’s Top YouTube Creators In 2025: From Gaming, Comedy To Vlogging; Their Subscribers May Blow Your Mind
camera icon8
title
KKR
4 Players KKR Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana And...
camera icon6
title
Latest Malayalam releases
The Girlfriend To Thamma - Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases On Netflix, ZEE5, And Others
camera icon10
title
IPL
Top 10 Indian Players Who Have Registered For IPL 2026 Auction: Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer To Prithvi Shaw - Check Full List