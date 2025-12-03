3 / 8

The apricot tree is a vital local crop. Locally extracted apricot oil features in nearly every traditional Hunza dish; traditionally, it was the main cooking fat. The kernels contain the compound amygdalin, studied for anti-inflammatory and potential disease-fighting properties. Dried apricots are another staple during winter. Organic and Fresh: Few people here eat packaged goods, and the valley has hardly any fast-food joints. Food is freshly cooked every day, with most vegetables homegrown and organic, like spinach, potatoes, and tomatoes. Meat is consumed in limited quantities and is local. (PHOTO: Social media/X)