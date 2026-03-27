If World War III breaks out, these 8 countries you can escape to for total safety and survival
With tensions rising across the globe and geopolitical confrontations intensifying, some countries stand out as safe havens. From icy continents to peaceful valleys, these eight countries offer security, distance from turmoil and the ability to sustain themselves if unrest spreads in the world.
New Zealand – Peace in the Pacific
Far to the south in the Pacific, New Zealand lies over 2,500 km from Antarctica. It is safely away from hotspot of wars and armed conflicts. With no major strategic importance, it is largely untouched by military actions, offering calm and isolation.
(Photo: Reuters)
Antarctica – Nature’s shelter
Stretching over 14 million square kilometres, Antarctica is home only to research stations and penguins. Its harsh climate and extreme isolation make it one of the safest places on earth during any large-scale military action.
(Photo: Reuters)
Chile – Mountains and oceans as shields
Nestled between the Andes and the Pacific Ocean, Chile benefits from natural barriers and abundant resources. Its farmland and raw materials could help sustain life even if international supply chains are disrupted.
(Photo: Reuters)
Argentina – Vast lands, self-sufficient life
Argentina’s massive agricultural areas provide the nation with food security. While history has its disputes, the country’s sheer size and internal resources make it a refuge for those seeking stability.
(Photo: Reuters)
Paraguay – Remote and resource-rich
Landlocked but tranquil, Paraguay is far removed from international conflicts. With strong agricultural independence, including major soybean production, it offers both peace and the means to sustain its population.
(Photo: Reuters)
Uruguay – Neutral and far from chaos
Uruguay maintains strict non-interventionist policies and lies far from major international flashpoints. Its distance and diplomatic approach reduce the chances of being caught up in a war.
(Photo: Reuters)
Bhutan – Himalayan isolation and non-alignment
Encircled by towering mountains of Himalaya, Bhutan has maintained non-alignment since joining the United Nations in 1971. Its high-altitude isolation and peaceful policies make it a modern Shangri-La for those seeking refuge.
(Photo: Reuters)
Switzerland – Neutrality and natural protection
Switzerland’s history of neutrality spans centuries. It survived world wars. Rugged alpine terrain, no coastline and a network of fallout bunkers make it one of the most secure nations to ride out international unrest.
(Photo: Reuters)
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