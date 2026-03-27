Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3030931https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/if-world-war-iii-breaks-out-these-8-countries-you-can-escape-to-for-total-safety-and-survival-3030931
NewsPhotosIf World War III breaks out, these 8 countries you can escape to for total safety and survival
photoDetails

If World War III breaks out, these 8 countries you can escape to for total safety and survival

With tensions rising across the globe and geopolitical confrontations intensifying, some countries stand out as safe havens. From icy continents to peaceful valleys, these eight countries offer security, distance from turmoil and the ability to sustain themselves if unrest spreads in the world.

Updated:Mar 27, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
Follow Us

New Zealand – Peace in the Pacific

1/8
New Zealand – Peace in the Pacific

Far to the south in the Pacific, New Zealand lies over 2,500 km from Antarctica. It is safely away from hotspot of wars and armed conflicts. With no major strategic importance, it is largely untouched by military actions, offering calm and isolation.

 

(Photo: Reuters)

Follow Us

Antarctica – Nature’s shelter

2/8

Stretching over 14 million square kilometres, Antarctica is home only to research stations and penguins. Its harsh climate and extreme isolation make it one of the safest places on earth during any large-scale military action.

 

(Photo: Reuters)

Follow Us

Chile – Mountains and oceans as shields

3/8

Nestled between the Andes and the Pacific Ocean, Chile benefits from natural barriers and abundant resources. Its farmland and raw materials could help sustain life even if international supply chains are disrupted.

 

(Photo: Reuters)

Follow Us

Argentina – Vast lands, self-sufficient life

4/8

Argentina’s massive agricultural areas provide the nation with food security. While history has its disputes, the country’s sheer size and internal resources make it a refuge for those seeking stability.

 

(Photo: Reuters)

Follow Us

Paraguay – Remote and resource-rich

5/8

Landlocked but tranquil, Paraguay is far removed from international conflicts. With strong agricultural independence, including major soybean production, it offers both peace and the means to sustain its population.

 

(Photo: Reuters)

Follow Us

Uruguay – Neutral and far from chaos

6/8

Uruguay maintains strict non-interventionist policies and lies far from major international flashpoints. Its distance and diplomatic approach reduce the chances of being caught up in a war.

 

(Photo: Reuters)

Follow Us

Bhutan – Himalayan isolation and non-alignment

7/8

Encircled by towering mountains of Himalaya, Bhutan has maintained non-alignment since joining the United Nations in 1971. Its high-altitude isolation and peaceful policies make it a modern Shangri-La for those seeking refuge.

 

(Photo: Reuters)

Follow Us

Switzerland – Neutrality and natural protection

8/8

Switzerland’s history of neutrality spans centuries. It survived world wars. Rugged alpine terrain, no coastline and a network of fallout bunkers make it one of the most secure nations to ride out international unrest.

 

(Photo: Reuters)

Follow Us
World War IIIWW3 Safe CountriesSurvival Destinationspeaceful nations
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Auto news
Don't stick your head out of sunroof: Here's how to use it for good
camera icon12
title
IPL 2026 full schedule
IPL 2026 Full schedule announced - All matches, venues & timings revealed for CSK, MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC, RR - In pics
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 team owners
Meet All IPL owners of MI, RCB, CSK, SRH, KKR, RR, DC, LSG, GT, PBKS after historic Birla deal; Ananya Birla to Kavya Maran - In pics
camera icon7
title
animal facts
Your pet may know before you do: Check animals that can detect danger early
camera icon12
title
top 10 culturally influential countries
World’s 10 countries with the most influential cultures – India not included? From Italy to Switzerland, check full details here