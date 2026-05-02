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NewsPhotosTaal lake: The craziest wonder that shouldn’t exist
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Taal lake: The craziest wonder that shouldn’t exist

You may have seen or read about islands, but have you ever heard of an island within a lake within an island? Welcome to one of the world’s most “impossible” natural formations. Hidden deep in the Philippines, within the volcanic heart of Luzon, lies Taal Lake, home to the remarkable Volcano Island. This rare geographical wonder feels almost unreal, like a perfectly layered puzzle crafted by nature itself. So extraordinary is this formation that it blurs the line between science and magic. Shaped by powerful volcanic eruptions and centuries of geological change, it stands as one of the most fascinating natural phenomena on Earth.

Updated:May 02, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
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Your brain will explode

1/9
Your brain will explode

Your brain will glitch. An island… inside a lake… inside an island… inside a lake. Yes, this is 100% real. (Photo source: X/@aisjam)

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Level 1

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Level 1

Start with Luzon. The largest island in the Philippines. Millions call it home.(Photo source: X/@JLfitnessinph)

 

Also Read | 10 'fake-looking' places on earth that are 100% real - and you can actually visit them

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Level 2

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Level 2

Inside Luzon lies Taal Lake. Looks peaceful… but it’s actually a massive volcano.  (Photo source: X/@GenQuimba)

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Level 3

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Level 3

Inside the lake sits Volcano Island. Formed by fire. An island… inside a lake. (Photo source: Gemini)

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Level 4

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Level 4

Inside that island is another lake. A crater filled with water. A lake… on a volcano.  (Photo source: X/@GenQuimba)

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Level 5

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Level 5

And now - the twist. Vulcan Point. A tiny island… inside that lake… inside that island… inside that lake… inside Luzon. Nature just broke the rules.  (Photo source: X/ @JonesPam7777)

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Nature is a magician

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Nature is a magician

Volcano erupts. Land collapses. A lake forms. New eruptions push land back up. Layer by layer. Like nature stacking puzzles. (Photo source: X/@OloweSola)

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Danger alert

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Danger alert

This beauty is dangerous. In 2020, Taal erupted violently. Ash covered the sky for miles. (Photo source: X/@GenQuimba)

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Want to visit this place?

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Want to visit this place?

Want to visit this place?: Location: Near Manila, Philippines. Budget: Very Cheap. Best time: November to February. (Photo source: X/@Matalasdavid)

 

Also Read | No visa required: 10 places in India that look exactly like Europe

 

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