In Pics: From Dubai's Palm Jumeirah to Khamenei's residence, take a look at destruction from Middle East war
Middle East War: A day of escalating conflict has left visible scars across the Gulf and beyond. From shattered glass along Dubai’s iconic waterfront to damage reported near Iran’s most powerful corridors of authority, these images capture the scale and shock of the latest confrontation.
Smoke Rises Over Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Debris from intercepted missiles fell across parts of Dubai, with an incident reported at a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency crews moved swiftly to contain the fire as residents looked on in disbelief.
UAE Air Defences Activated
Missiles and drones launched towards the UAE were intercepted mid-air. The Ministry of Defence said the operation was carried out with “high efficiency”, limiting material damage. (Pic Credit: Screengrab from viral video on X)
Quiet But Tense Streets Across City
While daily life continued in some areas, grocery delivery apps showed heavy delays as residents stocked up amid uncertainty. (Pic Credit: Screengrab from viral video on X)
Damage Reported Near Khamenei’s Residence
Following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, visuals from Tehran showed damage in high-security zones, including areas near the residence of Iran’s Supreme Leader. (Pic Credit: Screengrab from viral video on X)
A Region on Edge
Across the Gulf, airspace closures and military alerts signalled rising tensions, with governments urging citizens to remain calm and rely only on official updates. (Pic credit: IANS)
Trending Photos