Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3022347https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/in-pics-from-dubais-palm-jumeirah-to-khameneis-residence-take-a-look-at-destruction-from-todays-middle-east-war-3022347
NewsPhotosIn Pics: From Dubai's Palm Jumeirah to Khamenei's residence, take a look at destruction from Middle East war
photoDetails

In Pics: From Dubai's Palm Jumeirah to Khamenei's residence, take a look at destruction from Middle East war

Middle East War: A day of escalating conflict has left visible scars across the Gulf and beyond. From shattered glass along Dubai’s iconic waterfront to damage reported near Iran’s most powerful corridors of authority, these images capture the scale and shock of the latest confrontation.

Updated:Mar 01, 2026, 02:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Smoke Rises Over Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

1/5
Smoke Rises Over Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Debris from intercepted missiles fell across parts of Dubai, with an incident reported at a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency crews moved swiftly to contain the fire as residents looked on in disbelief.

Follow Us

UAE Air Defences Activated

2/5
UAE Air Defences Activated

Missiles and drones launched towards the UAE were intercepted mid-air. The Ministry of Defence said the operation was carried out with “high efficiency”, limiting material damage.  (Pic Credit: Screengrab from viral video on X)

Follow Us

Quiet But Tense Streets Across City

3/5
Quiet But Tense Streets Across City

While daily life continued in some areas, grocery delivery apps showed heavy delays as residents stocked up amid uncertainty. (Pic Credit: Screengrab from viral video on X)

Follow Us

Damage Reported Near Khamenei’s Residence

4/5
Damage Reported Near Khamenei’s Residence

Following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, visuals from Tehran showed damage in high-security zones, including areas near the residence of Iran’s Supreme Leader. (Pic Credit: Screengrab from viral video on X)

Follow Us

A Region on Edge

5/5
A Region on Edge

Across the Gulf, airspace closures and military alerts signalled rising tensions, with governments urging citizens to remain calm and rely only on official updates. (Pic credit: IANS)

Follow Us
Middle East warPalm JumeirahBurj KhalifaDubaiKhamenei
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
10 most expensive streaming series
From Millions to Billions: The 10 most expensive streaming series ever made
camera icon7
title
Technology
Smartphone battery discharging very fast? Check 5 hidden power-saving tricks you are not using yet
camera icon13
title
Weekly Tarot Reading
Weekly tarot reading for March 2 - 8: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week
camera icon11
title
daily numerology
Numerology Prediction today for February 28, 2026: Number 4, stability will strengthen your bonds
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope today, February 28, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, trust your feelings and express them honestly