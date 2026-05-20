In Pics: PM Modi, Italian PM Meloni visit iconic Colosseum after dinner in Rome ahead of bilateral talks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni visited the iconic Colosseum after dinner. Prime Minister Modi shared the pictures of the visit on his social media handle. The two leaders exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. PM Modi and Meloni will be participating in bilateral talks to boost the India-Italy friendship.
Meloni Welcomes PM Modi
Italian PM Meloni also posted on X welcoming the Indian counterpart to the country. "Welcome to Rome, my friend," write Meloni on X.
PM Modi receives warm welcome
Earlier yesterday, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Rome for the fifth and final leg of his five-nation tour. The Prime Minister interacted with members of the Indian community and witnessed cultural performances at his hotel. PM Modi also signed an autograph for a child who greeted him with a portrait.
Italy-India Trade Ties
PM Modi's Italy visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy relations, with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a broad framework for cooperation across multiple areas. These include trade--which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025--investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges
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