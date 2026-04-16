India not among world's healthiest countries? Latest ranking puts Taiwan at top; Check India's rank

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The World’s Healthiest Countries list highlights nations like Japan, Singapore, and more for their strong diet and lifestyle habits.
World's healthiest countries
According to World Population Review, several countries are ranked among the healthiest in the world based on lifestyle, diet, healthcare systems, and life expectancy. Among them, countries like Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Israel, and Switzerland consistently appear at the top of global health rankings. These nations stand out because of their balanced diets, active lifestyles, and strong focus on preventive healthcare.
We explore the lifestyle and diet secrets behind these healthiest countries in simple terms.
Taiwan
About Taiwan:
Officially known as the Republic of China (ROC)
Located in East Asia, off the southeastern coast of China
Capital city: Taipei
Population: Over 23 million
A technologically advanced democracy and global leader in semiconductor manufacturing
Diet & Lifestyle Secrets:
Strong single-payer healthcare system focused on prevention and accessibility
High intake of fresh vegetables, tofu, and soy-based foods
Popular belief in “food as medicine,” especially herbal soups
Large vegetarian population (13%+) with a variety of plant-based dishes
Common use of healthy beverages like Oolong and Jasmine tea instead of sugary drinks
Meals are usually light, steamed, or boiled rather than fried
Lifestyle Habits:
Heavy use of public transport encourages daily walking
Hiking is popular due to the mountainous geography
Night markets promote social interaction through walking rather than an alcohol-based culture
Strong focus on work-life balance and wellness traditions
Singapore
About Singapore:
A highly developed sovereign city-state in Southeast Asia
Located just north of the equator
Known for being safe, clean, and well-organised
A global financial hub with a high GDP per capit
Population: Around 6.1 million
Has a tropical climate and a diverse, multilingual society
Diet & Lifestyle Secrets:
Diverse food culture influenced by Chinese, Malay, and Indian cuisines
Government promotes “Healthier Choice” labels and low-sugar diets
Balanced plate system: 50% fruits and vegetables, 25% grains, 25% protein
Common foods include steamed fish, soups, and stir-fried vegetables
Lifestyle Habits:
High-density living with excellent public infrastructure
Strong preventive healthcare programs and regular health screenings
Well-maintained green parks integrated into urban areas
Active transport system, though many people spend time in air-conditioned indoor spaces
Japan
About Japan:
An island nation in East Asia located in the Pacific Ocean
Known for a mix of modern cities, rich traditions, and mountainous landscapes
Consists of over 14,000 islands
Four main islands: Honshu, Hokkaido, Kyushu, and Shikoku
Capital city: Tokyo
Population: Around 123 million
Known for high life expectancy, advanced technology, and unique cuisine
Diet & Lifestyle Secrets:
Traditional diet called Washoku, focused on fresh and seasonal food
Practice of “Hara Hachi Bu” (eating until 80% full)
High intake of fish, seaweed, soy products, and green tea
Fermented foods like miso and natto improve gut health
Low sugar intake and minimal consumption of processed foods
Lifestyle Habits:
Daily activities like walking, cycling, and gardening support natural fitness
Strong social bonding and community connections
Practices like forest bathing (Shinrin-yoku) help reduce stress
High focus on hygiene and preventive healthcare
Israel
About Israel:
A parliamentary democracy in the Southern Levant region of West Asia
Established on May 14, 1948
Population: Around 9.8 million people
A diverse and technologically advanced country
Jerusalem is the seat of government, while Tel Aviv is the economic hub
Diet & Lifestyle Secrets:
Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil, vegetables, and legumes
Popular dishes include Israeli salad and hummus
High consumption of fruits and fresh seasonal produce
Large vegetarian population
Healthy breakfasts typically include eggs, salad, and cheese
Lifestyle Habits:
Communal eating plays a central role in social life
Sabbath meals help strengthen family bonding
The government promotes healthy food labelling and awareness
Strong focus on nutrition education and food safety
Switzerland
About Switzerland:
Located in Central Europe
A landlocked and mountainous country (Alps and Jura Mountains)
Known for its high quality of life and neutral politics
Population: Around 9 million
A federal republic with 26 cantons
Four official languages: German, French, Italian, and Romansh
Bern is the federal city, while Zürich is the largest city
Diet & Lifestyle Secrets:
High-quality dairy products like cheese and yoghurt
Breakfast staple: Birchermüesli (oats, fruits, nuts)
Moderate consumption of chocolate with portion control
Preference for seasonal and locally sourced foods
Traditional meals like fondue and raclette eaten in moderation
Lifestyle Habits:
Hiking, skiing, and outdoor sports are very common
Efficient public transport encourages walking and active commuting
Clean environment and high safety standards
Strong work-life balance supports mental well-being
The world’s healthiest countries show that good health is not about strict dieting alone, but about a balanced lifestyle. Whether it is Japan’s mindful eating, Singapore’s health policies, or Taiwan’s plant-based culture, each country follows a simple principle—eat fresh, stay active, and focus on prevention rather than cure. These lifestyle habits help people live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.
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