India not among world's healthiest countries? Latest ranking puts Taiwan at top; Check India's rank

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According to World Population Review, several countries are ranked among the healthiest in the world based on lifestyle, diet, healthcare systems, and life expectancy. Among them, countries like Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Israel, and Switzerland consistently appear at the top of global health rankings. These nations stand out because of their balanced diets, active lifestyles, and strong focus on preventive healthcare.

We explore the lifestyle and diet secrets behind these healthiest countries in simple terms.