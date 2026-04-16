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India not among world's healthiest countries? Latest ranking puts Taiwan at top; Check India's rank

The World’s Healthiest Countries list highlights nations like Japan, Singapore, and more for their strong diet and lifestyle habits.

Updated:Apr 16, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
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World's healthiest countries

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World's healthiest countries

According to World Population Review, several countries are ranked among the healthiest in the world based on lifestyle, diet, healthcare systems, and life expectancy. Among them, countries like Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Israel, and Switzerland consistently appear at the top of global health rankings. These nations stand out because of their balanced diets, active lifestyles, and strong focus on preventive healthcare.

We explore the lifestyle and diet secrets behind these healthiest countries in simple terms.

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Taiwan

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Taiwan

About Taiwan:

Officially known as the Republic of China (ROC)

Located in East Asia, off the southeastern coast of China

Capital city: Taipei

Population: Over 23 million

A technologically advanced democracy and global leader in semiconductor manufacturing

Diet & Lifestyle Secrets:

Strong single-payer healthcare system focused on prevention and accessibility

High intake of fresh vegetables, tofu, and soy-based foods

Popular belief in “food as medicine,” especially herbal soups

Large vegetarian population (13%+) with a variety of plant-based dishes

Common use of healthy beverages like Oolong and Jasmine tea instead of sugary drinks

Meals are usually light, steamed, or boiled rather than fried

Lifestyle Habits:

Heavy use of public transport encourages daily walking

Hiking is popular due to the mountainous geography

Night markets promote social interaction through walking rather than an alcohol-based culture

Strong focus on work-life balance and wellness traditions

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Singapore

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Singapore

About Singapore:

A highly developed sovereign city-state in Southeast Asia

Located just north of the equator

Known for being safe, clean, and well-organised

A global financial hub with a high GDP per capit

Population: Around 6.1 million

Has a tropical climate and a diverse, multilingual society

Diet & Lifestyle Secrets:

Diverse food culture influenced by Chinese, Malay, and Indian cuisines

Government promotes “Healthier Choice” labels and low-sugar diets

Balanced plate system: 50% fruits and vegetables, 25% grains, 25% protein

Common foods include steamed fish, soups, and stir-fried vegetables

Lifestyle Habits:

High-density living with excellent public infrastructure

Strong preventive healthcare programs and regular health screenings

Well-maintained green parks integrated into urban areas

Active transport system, though many people spend time in air-conditioned indoor spaces

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Japan

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Japan

About Japan:

An island nation in East Asia located in the Pacific Ocean

Known for a mix of modern cities, rich traditions, and mountainous landscapes

Consists of over 14,000 islands

Four main islands: Honshu, Hokkaido, Kyushu, and Shikoku

Capital city: Tokyo

Population: Around 123 million

Known for high life expectancy, advanced technology, and unique cuisine

Diet & Lifestyle Secrets:

Traditional diet called Washoku, focused on fresh and seasonal food

Practice of “Hara Hachi Bu” (eating until 80% full)

High intake of fish, seaweed, soy products, and green tea

Fermented foods like miso and natto improve gut health

Low sugar intake and minimal consumption of processed foods

Lifestyle Habits:

Daily activities like walking, cycling, and gardening support natural fitness

Strong social bonding and community connections

Practices like forest bathing (Shinrin-yoku) help reduce stress

High focus on hygiene and preventive healthcare

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Israel

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Israel

About Israel:

A parliamentary democracy in the Southern Levant region of West Asia

Established on May 14, 1948

Population: Around 9.8 million people

A diverse and technologically advanced country

Jerusalem is the seat of government, while Tel Aviv is the economic hub

Diet & Lifestyle Secrets:

Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil, vegetables, and legumes

Popular dishes include Israeli salad and hummus

High consumption of fruits and fresh seasonal produce

Large vegetarian population

Healthy breakfasts typically include eggs, salad, and cheese

Lifestyle Habits:

Communal eating plays a central role in social life

Sabbath meals help strengthen family bonding

The government promotes healthy food labelling and awareness

Strong focus on nutrition education and food safety

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Switzerland

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Switzerland

About Switzerland:

Located in Central Europe

A landlocked and mountainous country (Alps and Jura Mountains)

Known for its high quality of life and neutral politics

Population: Around 9 million

A federal republic with 26 cantons

Four official languages: German, French, Italian, and Romansh

Bern is the federal city, while Zürich is the largest city

Diet & Lifestyle Secrets:

High-quality dairy products like cheese and yoghurt

Breakfast staple: Birchermüesli (oats, fruits, nuts)

Moderate consumption of chocolate with portion control

Preference for seasonal and locally sourced foods

Traditional meals like fondue and raclette eaten in moderation

Lifestyle Habits:

Hiking, skiing, and outdoor sports are very common

Efficient public transport encourages walking and active commuting

Clean environment and high safety standards

Strong work-life balance supports mental well-being

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The world’s healthiest countries show that good health is not about strict dieting alone, but about a balanced lifestyle. Whether it is Japan’s mindful eating, Singapore’s health policies, or Taiwan’s plant-based culture, each country follows a simple principle—eat fresh, stay active, and focus on prevention rather than cure. These lifestyle habits help people live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.

 

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World’s healthiest countries 2026India not in healthiest countries listhealthiest countries rankinglifestyle and diet secretsJapan healthy lifestyle
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