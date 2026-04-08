India's top 7 tallest buildings: height, location and interesting facts - Check
India’s skyline is transforming with a rapid pace. These towering skyscrapers redefining urban living and architectural ambition. From the bustling heart of Mumbai to emerging metropolitan hubs, these high-rises showcase cutting-edge design, luxury living, and engineering excellence. Here, we explore the top 7 tallest buildings in India, along with their height, location, and fascinating facts. Check what makes these iconic structures stand out and how they reflect the India's growing stature on the global skyline. (Note- Some the images are representative images; Source: Freepik, Social Media/X)
Palais Royale Mumbai
Palais Royale is the tallest building in India. Its height is about 320 meters and has 88 stories. This is a high-end residential tower in Worli, that is considered as one of the landmark project in the contemporary India. The tower offers very good residences that have spacious living areas, personal elevators, and views of the Arabia Sea.
Lokhandwala Minerva Mumbai
Lokhandwala Minerva is among the top tallest building in India. It is also one of the tallest residential buildings that have been build till date in the country, found in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi. It has 78 stories and its height is about 301 meters. The tower is included in the Lokhandwala Minerva complex that is concentrated on luxury urban living.
Piramal Aranya Arav Mumbai
Another striking addition to the list of India’s tallest buildings is Piramal Aranya Arav. Its height is approximately 282 metres in Mumbai’s skyline. This over-80-storey tower features good residences designed for modern urban living. Located in Byculla, it offers scenic views of the Rani Baug Botanical Garden and the eastern harbour.
Lodha World One Mumbai
Lodha World One is considered as one of the largest buildings in India, known for its grand size and luxurious design. Standing at around 280 metres tall with 76 floors, the skyscraper is located within the Lodha World Towers complex in Lower Parel, Mumbai.
Trump Tower Mumbai
The Trump Tower Mumbai is among the tallest buildings in India, having height of 268 meters, and has over 70 storeys. Located in Worli, the tower is known for its residences and global branding. It features luxurious apartments designed with modern interiors and high-quality finishes.
Omkar 1973 Tower A
Omkar 1973 Tower A is a residential skyscraper rising to about 267 metres with roughly 73 storeys. Part of the upscale Omkar 1973 twin-tower project in Worli, Mumbai, it features well-designed apartments with modern aesthetics and spacious layouts.
Nathani Heights
Another notable addition to the list of India’s tallest buildings is Nathani Heights. With height of 262 metres, this building has 70 storeys. The tower is located near Mumbai Central. It is a premium residential development offering spacious apartments with modern amenities and contemporary design.
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