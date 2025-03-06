10 Countries With Highest Unemployment Rate: Bangladesh, Pakistan Absent From The List; India Ranks...

Advertisement
International Unemployment Day is observed annually on March 6 to highlight the connection between unemployment, economic conditions, and individuals' well-being. While not officially recognized as a global observance, this day draws attention to a crucial issue affecting nations worldwide. It serves as a reminder of the severe impact unemployment can have on people's lives.

 

Updated:Mar 06, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
International Unemployment Day is observed annually on March 6 to highlight the connection between unemployment, economic conditions, and individuals' well-being. While not officially recognized as a global observance, this day draws attention to a crucial issue affecting nations worldwide. It serves as a reminder of the severe impact unemployment can have on people's lives.

The unemployment rate represents the percentage of jobless individuals within the total workforce who are willing and able to work. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the global unemployment rate is expected to remain at 5% in 2025. Based on World Bank data, here are the top 10 countries with the highest unemployment rates:

Leading the list with a 35.1% unemployment rate, Eswatini is among Africa’s smallest nations, covering 17,360 km², ranking 159th globally in land area.

Ranked third, Djibouti has an unemployment rate of 26.2%. Located in eastern Africa, it holds a strategic position on the Strait of Bab al-Mandab.

The unemployment rate in the occupied Palestinian territories stands at 24.4%, placing it fourth on the list.

Holding the fifth position, Botswana’s unemployment rate is 23.4%. It is Africa’s 22nd largest country and ranks 47th worldwide in land area.

With an unemployment rate of 14.6%, Montenegro ranks sixth. Situated on the eastern Adriatic coast, it is one of Europe’s smallest nations, ranking 162nd worldwide.

In seventh place, Afghanistan has a 14% unemployment rate. This South Asian country shares borders with six nations: China, Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

 

Ranking eighth, North Macedonia has an unemployment rate of 13.2%. Located on the Balkan Peninsula, it is Europe’s 17th smallest country, ranking 150th worldwide.

 At 10th place, Greece has an unemployment rate of 11.1%. It is situated in southeastern Europe on the Balkan Peninsula.

Standing ninth, Spain’s unemployment rate is 12.2%. This southwestern European nation is located on the Iberian Peninsula.

India, the seventh-largest country by area and the second-largest in Asia, has an unemployment rate of 4.2%, ranks in 80s.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK