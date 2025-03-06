10 Countries With Highest Unemployment Rate: Bangladesh, Pakistan Absent From The List; India Ranks...

1 / 11

International Unemployment Day is observed annually on March 6 to highlight the connection between unemployment, economic conditions, and individuals' well-being. While not officially recognized as a global observance, this day draws attention to a crucial issue affecting nations worldwide. It serves as a reminder of the severe impact unemployment can have on people's lives.

The unemployment rate represents the percentage of jobless individuals within the total workforce who are willing and able to work. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the global unemployment rate is expected to remain at 5% in 2025. Based on World Bank data, here are the top 10 countries with the highest unemployment rates: