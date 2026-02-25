Iran: The 'desert country' that gets more snow than Switzerland
When most people hear Iran, they picture desert. Sand dunes, heat, oil fields. That picture is not wrong -- Iran does have vast deserts, including parts of the largest salt flats on Earth. But it tells less than half the story. Iran is also home to the Alborz and Zagros mountain ranges, some of the highest peaks in Asia, and ski resorts that European tourists quietly visited before the 1979 revolution. Tehran, a city of 15 million, sits at the foot of mountains that receive significant annual snowfall. In some years, snowfall in northwestern Iran exceeds that of Switzerland entirely. This is the story of the country the world thinks it knows -- and has almost entirely wrong.
What Does Iran Actually Look Like?
The standard mental image of Iran is wrong. The country spans 1.6 million square kilometres -- more than five times the size of Germany -- and contains almost every climate zone on Earth within its borders. The northwest receives heavy snow and supports temperate forests. The Caspian coastal strip is subtropical, with rainfall exceeding that of London. The central plateau is arid. The south is desert and tropical coastline. A person can ski in the Alborz Mountains in the morning and sunbathe by the Persian Gulf the same evening. No other country in the region offers this range. The 'desert country' label is not just incomplete. It is cartographically incorrect.
(Info: Google) (Photo source: Freepik)
The Mountains That Change Everything
The Mountains That Change Everything: The Alborz mountain range runs 900 kilometres along Iran's northern border, forming a wall between the Caspian Sea and the central plateau. At its highest point stands Mount Damavand -- at 5,610 metres (some sources measure 5,671m), the highest peak in the Middle East and the highest volcano in Asia. Damavand is snow-capped year-round. The range traps moisture from the Caspian, producing the kind of heavy winter snowfall associated with the Alps. Tehran, built at the foot of the Alborz, sits at 1,200 metres altitude. On winter mornings, the city wakes to snow-covered streets and mountain views that would not look out of place in Austria. This is not occasional weather. It is the annual reality for 15 million people.
(Info: Google) (Photo source: Freepik)
Iran has more than a dozen functioning ski resorts. Dizin, located 75 kilometres north of Tehran at 3,600 metres altitude, is one of the highest ski resorts in the world. The season runs from mid-November through mid-May -- longer than many European resorts.
(Info: Google) (Photo source: Freepik)
How Does Iran Compare to Switzerland?
Switzerland's alpine regions receive an average of 200 to 500 centimetres of snow annually, depending on altitude. The Alborz mountains of northern Iran receive between 300 and 700 centimetres in heavy years, with significant year-to-year variation. The Zagros range in western Iran, which stretches 1,500 kilometres from the northwest to the southeast, regularly records substantial snowfall, particularly in its higher elevations.
(Info: Google) (Photo source: Freepik)
The Caspian Coast: Iran's Secret Rainforest
The Caspian Coast: Iran's Secret Rainforest: The narrow strip of land between the Caspian Sea and the Alborz Mountains is one of the most ecologically remarkable zones in the world. The Hyrcanian forests -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site dating back approximately 40 million years -- are a relict ecosystem from before the last Ice Age, containing species of trees that no longer exist anywhere else on Earth.
(Info: Google) (Photo source: Freepik)
Why Does the World Not Know This?
The answer is partly geography, partly media, and partly politics. Since 1979, Western coverage of Iran has focused almost entirely on its nuclear programme, its government, and its relationship with the United States. The images that circulate internationally are of protests, political events, and -- occasionally -- desert landscape used as backdrop to news reports. The physical diversity of the country almost never enters the frame.
(Info: Google) (Photo source: X/@MahdiHassa47378)
Iran is a country of 85 million people, a civilisation stretching back 3,000 years, and a landscape that spans rainforest, alpine tundra, and salt desert within a single national border. The mental image the world has of Iran -- built from four decades of geopolitical news cycles -- captures perhaps 20 percent of the physical reality. The ski resorts still run. The Hyrcanian forests still grow. The Alborz still collects substantial snow in its alpine regions. The country the world thinks it knows is not the country that exists.
(Info: Google) (Photo source: Freepik)
