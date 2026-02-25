Iran: The 'desert country' that gets more snow than Switzerland

photoDetails

When most people hear Iran, they picture desert. Sand dunes, heat, oil fields. That picture is not wrong -- Iran does have vast deserts, including parts of the largest salt flats on Earth. But it tells less than half the story. Iran is also home to the Alborz and Zagros mountain ranges, some of the highest peaks in Asia, and ski resorts that European tourists quietly visited before the 1979 revolution. Tehran, a city of 15 million, sits at the foot of mountains that receive significant annual snowfall. In some years, snowfall in northwestern Iran exceeds that of Switzerland entirely. This is the story of the country the world thinks it knows -- and has almost entirely wrong.