Is Your Pet Monsoon Ready: 7 Care Tips For Your Furry Friend

Monsoon brings challenges for your furry friends at home from infections to anxiety. Keep your pet dry, clean, and protected from parasites during monsoon. Maintain a hygienic living space, offer a balanced diet, and ensure regular vet check-ups. Keep them active indoors and create a safe space during thunderstorms. These simple tips can help keep your pet happy, healthy, and comfortable during the rainy season.

Updated:Jun 20, 2025, 04:08 PM IST

Keep Them Dry and Clean: 2 / 8 Rain can leave your pet wet and uncomfortable, so always dry them with a soft towel after outdoor walks in the rainy seasons to prevent skin infections and also regularly clean their paws to remove mud, bacteria, or hidden ticks.

Protect Against Infections: 3 / 8 Humid weather or humidity can lead to fungal and bacterial infections in pets. During monsoon always keep your pet's fur trimmed, especially in breeds with thick coats and consult your vet for preventive antifungal powders or sprays if required.

Maintain a Clean Living Space: 4 / 8 Ensure that the bedding or living area of your dogs stay dry and well-ventilated and wash their bedding frequently to avoid musty smells and mold that can trigger allergies or infections.

Watch Out for Mosquitoes and Parasites: 5 / 8 The standing water in houses can attract mosquitoes and can spread diseases like heartworm in pets. Use pet-safe repellents and deworming treatments as advised by your vet to keep parasites away during the rainy season.

Adjust Their Diet: 6 / 8 Pets might be less active during the monsoon weather so always see or monitor their diet to prevent weight gain.Also Include immunity-boosting foods and keep their water bowl clean and full to avoid dehydration and infections.

Keep Them Active Indoors: 7 / 8 During the frequent rains there's a limit of outdoor play, so engage your pet with indoor games, puzzle toys, or short training sessions to keep them mentally and physically active and not lethargic when they are outside.