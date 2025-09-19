Israel Gets High-Tech Iron Beam 450 Laser Interception System Against Airborne Threats: Where Does India Stand?

photoDetails

english

2961999

Iron Beam 450 Laser Interception: Israel has been entangled in a war with not only Hamas but also with Lebanon and Iran. When hundreds of missiles and drones are fired at Israel, Tel Aviv uses a variety of air defence systems to intercept and hunt the threats down. Now, Israel has taken a giant leap in air defense technology with the successful completion of trials for the Iron Beam 450 — the world’s first operational high-energy laser interception system. The breakthrough marks a critical milestone, as Israel prepares to integrate the futuristic system into its air defense shield by the end of this year. Notably, during the recent Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, India also faced variety of missiles and drones threats which were intercepted and neutralised. This highlighted the need of having low-cost air defence system to protect the nation.