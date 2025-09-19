Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2962054https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/israel-gets-high-tech-iron-beam-450-laser-interception-system-against-airborne-threats-where-does-india-stand-2962054
NewsPhotosIsrael Gets High-Tech Iron Beam 450 Laser Interception System Against Airborne Threats: Where Does India Stand?
photoDetails

Israel Gets High-Tech Iron Beam 450 Laser Interception System Against Airborne Threats: Where Does India Stand?

Iron Beam 450 Laser Interception: Israel has been entangled in a war with not only Hamas but also with Lebanon and Iran. When hundreds of missiles and drones are fired at Israel, Tel Aviv uses a variety of air defence systems to intercept and hunt the threats down. Now, Israel has taken a giant leap in air defense technology with the successful completion of trials for the Iron Beam 450 — the world’s first operational high-energy laser interception system. The breakthrough marks a critical milestone, as Israel prepares to integrate the futuristic system into its air defense shield by the end of this year. Notably, during the recent Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, India also faced variety of missiles and drones threats which were intercepted and neutralised. This highlighted the need of having low-cost air defence system to protect the nation.

Updated:Sep 19, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Iron Beam 450

1/8
Iron Beam 450

After years of research, Israel’s Ministry of Defense, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and Elbit Systems announced the Iron Beam 450 has cleared its final round of tests. The system intercepted rockets, mortars, and drones with unmatched speed and precision, proving its combat readiness.

Follow Us

Iron Beam A Gamechanger

2/8
Iron Beam A Gamechanger

Unlike conventional missile-based defense systems, Iron Beam uses a laser interceptor — delivering near-instant results and at almost zero cost per shot. That means no expensive missile reloads. With an unlimited magazine, negligible collateral damage, and the ability to neutralize a wide range of threats, the system sets a new global benchmark in air defense.

Follow Us

Israel’s Multi-Layered Shield

3/8
Israel’s Multi-Layered Shield

Iron Beam is not replacing Israel’s famed Iron Dome but complementing it. Together with David’s Sling and Arrow, it forms a multi-layered defense umbrella, ensuring protection against everything from small UAVs to ballistic threats. The technology relies on Rafael’s adaptive optics, keeping the laser beam stable and precise even in complex battlefield conditions.

Follow Us

Successful Combat Trials

4/8
Successful Combat Trials

The recent tests in southern Israel simulated real-world combat. The Iron Beam system, fully configured for operations, destroyed aerial threats across multiple scenarios. Operational deployment is now imminent, with the first units expected to join the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) within months.

Follow Us

India’s Own Laser Weapon Ambitions

5/8
India’s Own Laser Weapon Ambitions

So where does India stand? The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has also been quietly working on Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs). In April this year, India successfully tested the vehicle-mounted Laser DEW MK-II (A) at Kurnool. The system destroyed fixed-wing UAVs and even swarm drones, crippling their sensors and structure.

Follow Us

Joining the Exclusive Laser Club

6/8
Joining the Exclusive Laser Club

This successful demonstration placed India among the exclusive group of nations — alongside Israel, the US, and Russia — that are developing high-powered laser defense systems. While India’s DEWs are still at the prototype stage, they signal the country’s intent to develop next-generation air defense systems, reducing dependence on costly missile interceptors in the long run.

Follow Us

Future of Air Defense

7/8
Future of Air Defense

With Israel ready to field the Iron Beam and India testing its own systems, lasers may soon transform modern warfare. For India, the big challenge is scaling up trials, integrating DEWs into its layered defense network, and ensuring they can meet real-world battlefield demands.

Follow Us

8/8

(Pics: Rafael/DRDO)

Follow Us
Iron BeamIsraelDRDOAir Defence System
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
India's Oldest Railway Station
India’s Oldest And Busiest Railway Station: With Over 23 Platforms, It Is In...
camera icon11
title
Ind Vs WI
India's Predicted Playing XI For Test Series Against West Indies: Shreyas Iyer IN, Karun Nair OUT; Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested, Rishabh Pant Likely To Miss Out
camera icon13
title
Navratri 2025 horoscope
Navratri 2025 Horoscope: Wealth, Health And Love Predictions For Each Zodiac
camera icon8
title
Woman Train Driver
Meet Asia's First Woman Train Driver: Retires After 36 Glorious Years; Her Name Is...
camera icon9
title
success story
Meet The Man Born In Pakistan Who Nearly Sold His Million Dollar Firm For Re 1 During 1975 Emergency In India, Now Leading Rs 30,910,00,00,000 Empire; Check Net Worth, Family, Other Details