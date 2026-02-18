Israel: The desert nation that solved drought and now sells water to world

photoDetails

Most people know Israel as a military power in a volatile region. Fewer know it is quietly one of the most water-advanced nations on Earth. Israel has almost no natural freshwater - no major rivers, brutal summer droughts, and a landscape that is more than half desert. Yet today, Israel recycles 90% of its wastewater - more than any other country. It has mastered desalination, drip irrigation, and cloud seeding. And it now exports its water technology to over 150 countries, including India, where Israeli irrigation systems help millions of farmers grow food in drought conditions. This is the story of how a country built on scarcity became the world's water superpower.