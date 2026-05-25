'La Ville Lumière': This European capital is known as the ‘City of Lights’; know why

photoDetails

english

3050368

Many of you are not aware of the fact that Paris earned the iconic nickname “City of Light” (La Ville Lumière) for its pioneering role in illuminating the world, both literally and figuratively. From becoming one of the first European cities to adopt widespread street lighting in the 19th century to serving as the intellectual beacon of the Enlightenment, Paris has long symbolized progress, culture, and innovation. Today, the city evokes images of glittering boulevards and brightly lit monuments, while evening walks along the Seine remain a dream for romantics across the world. Its glittering monuments, vibrant artistic heritage, and enduring influence continue to captivate global imagination, making the name as relevant now as ever.

So, let’s explore more about Paris as the “City of Lights.”

(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik))