Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2951839https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/massive-haboob-sweeps-arizona-causes-devastation-know-its-dangers-and-safety-measures-2951839
NewsPhotosMassive Haboob Sweeps Arizona, Causes Devastation-Know Its Dangers And Safety Measures
photoDetails

Massive Haboob Sweeps Arizona, Causes Devastation-Know Its Dangers And Safety Measures

A towering haboob storm swept through Phoenix on August 25, 2025, leaving thousands without power and grounding flights at Sky Harbor Airport. With walls up to 10,000 feet and dangerous winds, such storms pose serious safety risks and health hazards.

Updated:Aug 26, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
Follow Us

1/5

A massive dust storm swept Phoenix, Arizona on August 25, 2025, cutting power to thousands and grounding flights at Sky Harbor Airport.

Follow Us

How haboobs form

2/5

Accoding to the AccuWeather, Haboobs form when winds from dying thunderstorms or heavy showers crash down, lifting sand and dust. These walls of debris can spread hundreds of miles and last minutes to hours.

Follow Us

3/5

Dust walls can rise 10,000 feet, with 50–70 mph gusts strong enough to uproot trees and hurl debris skyward.

Follow Us

How Dangerous Haboobs Are

4/5

As you can see in the picture, haboobs are highly dangerous. They can slash visibility to just feet, creating severe risks for motorists, while the swirling dust severely degrades air quality, often causing breathing problems for those exposed outdoors.

Follow Us

Safety Measures From Haboobs

5/5

Haboobs, though visually spectacular, are dangerous desert dust storms. Safety requires seeking shelter indoors or stopping vehicles until conditions improve. Awareness of their formation, risks, and precautions helps residents and travelers prepare, reducing hazards and ensuring greater protection during such events. (Image: Screen Grab/ X)

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Pro Kabaddi League
Meet Head Coaches Of All 12 Teams Ahead Of PKL 2025: Anup Kumar For Patna Pirates, Manpreet Singh For Haryana Steelers; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Bigg Boss 19
Who Are Nehal Chudasama & Farhana Bhatt? Meet Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Breaking Barriers On And Off Screen
camera icon7
title
Meet Indian-Born Sikh Brothers Who Were eBay Sellers And Now Own Rs 1,460-Crore Activewear Giant Backed By Arnold Schwarzenegger, UFC Icons
camera icon7
title
who is tanya mittal
Meet 25-Year-Old Girl Who Was Miss Asia 2018 Winner, Now Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Who Overcame Cleft Lip Surgery And Owns a Crore-Worth Business; She Is......
camera icon6
title
Technology
From OnePlus Buds To Galaxy Buds FE: Best Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 In India 2025 You Should Buy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK