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NewsPhotosMauna Loa: Earth’s largest active Volcano with 75,000 km³ of lava reshaping Hawaii’s landscape
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Mauna Loa: Earth’s largest active Volcano with 75,000 km³ of lava reshaping Hawaii’s landscape

Mauna Loa, Hawaii's iconic shield volcano, is the world's largest active volcano by mass and volume on our planet. Rising over 4 km (2.5 mi) above sea level with vast submarine flanks, it forms more than half of the Big Island and has shaped Hawaii's landscape through fluid basaltic eruptions for hundreds of thousands of years. According to USGS, its submarine flanks descend to the sea floor an additional 5 km (3 mi), and the sea floor in turn is depressed by Mauna Loa's great mass another 8 km (5 mi). As a result, the volcano’s summit rises around 17 km (10.5 miles) above its base.

(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik)) 

Updated:May 27, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
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Massive volume

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Massive volume

Its volume estimated at 75,000 km³ (18,000 cubic miles) of rock, making it Earth's largest active volcano by bulk, far surpassing most others.

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Shield volcano structure

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Shield volcano structure

Features gentle slopes and fluid lava flows rather than explosive eruptions, creating broad, dome-like profiles typical of Hawaiian volcanoes.

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Total height from base

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Total height from base

Rises nearly 9 km (about 30,000 ft) from the ocean floor to summit, taller than Mount Everest when measured from its true base. 

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Frequent eruptions

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Frequent eruptions

Since 1843, Mauna Loa has erupted 34 times. Most eruptions occurred prior to 1950, averaging 3.5 years between eruptions. Most recent eruption occured in 2022, with activity often from summit caldera or rift zones.

 

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Mokuʻāweoweo Caldera

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Mokuʻāweoweo Caldera

Its summit hosts a large caldera (about 6 sq km) that frequently fills with lava lakes during eruptions.

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Land coverage

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Land coverage

It spans over 5,000 km², covering roughly 51% of Hawaiʻi Island and influencing local ecosystems and human settlements.

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Geological impact

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Geological impact

Its immense weight depresses the ocean floor by several km; it also poses hazards like lava flows, earthquakes, and vog (volcanic smog) to nearby communities.

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Mauna Loa volcanoActive volcanoactive volcanoes
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