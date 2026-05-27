Mauna Loa: Earth’s largest active Volcano with 75,000 km³ of lava reshaping Hawaii’s landscape

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Mauna Loa, Hawaii's iconic shield volcano, is the world's largest active volcano by mass and volume on our planet. Rising over 4 km (2.5 mi) above sea level with vast submarine flanks, it forms more than half of the Big Island and has shaped Hawaii's landscape through fluid basaltic eruptions for hundreds of thousands of years. According to USGS, its submarine flanks descend to the sea floor an additional 5 km (3 mi), and the sea floor in turn is depressed by Mauna Loa's great mass another 8 km (5 mi). As a result, the volcano’s summit rises around 17 km (10.5 miles) above its base.

(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik))