Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2894752https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/meet-america-s-richest-person-with-342-billion-combined-net-worth-leaves-behind-zuckerberg-and-bezos-2894752
NewsPhotosMeet America’s Richest Person: With $342 Billion Combined Net Worth, Leaves Behind Zuckerberg And Bezos
photoDetails

Meet America’s Richest Person: With $342 Billion Combined Net Worth, Leaves Behind Zuckerberg And Bezos

Elon Musk is the richest person in the United States, with a net worth of USD 342 billion. At age 53, he co-founded several influential companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI. He tops the list, followed by Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and other prominent tech billionaires.

 

Updated:May 02, 2025, 07:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Elon Musk

1/7
Elon Musk

According to data released by Forbes in March 2025, Elon Musk, with a net worth of USD 342 billion at age 53, has co-founded seven companies, including electric vehicle giant Tesla, aerospace manufacturer SpaceX, and the artificial intelligence startup xAI, making significant impacts in the automotive, space, and tech industries.

 

Follow Us

Mark Zuckerberg

2/7

Mark Zuckerberg, with a net worth of USD 216 billion at age 40, is a tech industrialist from the United States who founded Facebook in 2004 at the age of 19, originally as a platform for students to match names with photos of their classmates, which later evolved into one of the world's largest social media networks.

 

Follow Us

Jeff Bezos

3/7

Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of USD 215 billion at age 61, is a technology entrepreneur from the United States who founded the e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994, starting the company from his garage in Seattle and transforming it into one of the world's largest online retailers.

 

Follow Us

Larry Ellison

4/7

Larry Ellison, with a net worth of USD 192 billion at age 80, is a US based technology magnate who co-founded software giant Oracle, where he currently serves as chairman and chief technology officer, holding approximately 40 per cent of the company's shares.

 

Follow Us

Warren Buffett

5/7

Warren Buffett, with a net worth of USD 154 billion at the age of 94, is a legendary figure in the US finance and investment industry, best known as the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and widely regarded as one of the most successful investors of all time.

 

Follow Us

Larry Page

6/7

Larry Page, with a net worth of USD 144 billion at the age of 52, is a leading figure in the US technology industry. He co-founded Google and served as CEO of its parent company, Alphabet, before stepping down in 2019, though he remains a board member and controlling shareholder.

 

Follow Us

Sergey Brin

7/7

Sergey Brin, with a net worth of USD 138 billion at the age of 51, comes from the United States' technology industry. He co-founded Google and later served as president of its parent company, Alphabet, before stepping down in December 2019.

Follow Us
success storyElon MuskMark Zuckerberg
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Auto news
OVERPRICED Cars In India: Nissan X-Trail, Citroen C5 Aircross And Toyota...
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet Donald Trump's Daughter Who Is Richer Than Mukesh Ambani's... – Her Net Worth, Education And Business Ventures Will Surprise You!
camera icon6
title
5 Breathtaking Road Trips In India
5 Breathtaking Road Trips In India: Manali To Leh Or Mumbai To Goa!
camera icon13
title
vibe check for may 2025
Vibe Check For May 2025: Career Sparkle Is Strong But Demands Patience, Express Your Feelings Openly; Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
Mother's Day
Mother’s Day 2025: Top 5 Hill Stations In India To Surprise Your Mom With Relaxing Vacation
NEWS ON ONE CLICK