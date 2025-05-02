Meet America’s Richest Person: With $342 Billion Combined Net Worth, Leaves Behind Zuckerberg And Bezos
Elon Musk is the richest person in the United States, with a net worth of USD 342 billion. At age 53, he co-founded several influential companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI. He tops the list, followed by Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and other prominent tech billionaires.
Elon Musk
According to data released by Forbes in March 2025, Elon Musk, with a net worth of USD 342 billion at age 53, has co-founded seven companies, including electric vehicle giant Tesla, aerospace manufacturer SpaceX, and the artificial intelligence startup xAI, making significant impacts in the automotive, space, and tech industries.
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg, with a net worth of USD 216 billion at age 40, is a tech industrialist from the United States who founded Facebook in 2004 at the age of 19, originally as a platform for students to match names with photos of their classmates, which later evolved into one of the world's largest social media networks.
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of USD 215 billion at age 61, is a technology entrepreneur from the United States who founded the e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994, starting the company from his garage in Seattle and transforming it into one of the world's largest online retailers.
Larry Ellison
Larry Ellison, with a net worth of USD 192 billion at age 80, is a US based technology magnate who co-founded software giant Oracle, where he currently serves as chairman and chief technology officer, holding approximately 40 per cent of the company's shares.
Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett, with a net worth of USD 154 billion at the age of 94, is a legendary figure in the US finance and investment industry, best known as the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and widely regarded as one of the most successful investors of all time.
Larry Page
Larry Page, with a net worth of USD 144 billion at the age of 52, is a leading figure in the US technology industry. He co-founded Google and served as CEO of its parent company, Alphabet, before stepping down in 2019, though he remains a board member and controlling shareholder.
Sergey Brin
Sergey Brin, with a net worth of USD 138 billion at the age of 51, comes from the United States' technology industry. He co-founded Google and later served as president of its parent company, Alphabet, before stepping down in December 2019.
Trending Photos