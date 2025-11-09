Advertisement
Meet America's City Killer Missile Minuteman III That Can Turn Habitations Into Desert In Seconds

Meet America's City Killer: The United States Air Force has successfully conducted a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, reaffirming the reliability and operational readiness of America’s long-range nuclear deterrent. The test, designated GT 254, was carried out by the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) to evaluate the missile system’s performance, accuracy, and preparedness under operational conditions.

 

Updated:Nov 09, 2025, 06:22 PM IST
Routine Test

Routine Test

The Air Force emphasized that the launch was part of a scheduled testing program and not a response to current international tensions. Such tests are conducted several times a year to ensure the US strategic deterrent remains credible and effective.

What Is the Minuteman III?

What Is the Minuteman III?

The LGM-30G Minuteman III is the only land-based ICBM currently in service with the United States. Introduced in the 1970s, it forms one of the three legs of the US nuclear triad, alongside submarine-launched ballistic missiles and strategic bombers. Despite its age, the missile has undergone continuous upgrades to maintain reliability and strategic capability.

Range and Payload Capability

Range and Payload Capability

The Minuteman III has an estimated range of over 9,000 to 10,000 kilometers, enabling it to reach targets across continents. The missile is capable of carrying multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs), although the US currently deploys it with a single warhead configuration under arms-control commitments.

Speed and Flight Performance

Speed and Flight Performance

During its boost and spaceflight phases, the Minuteman III can reach speeds of over Mach 20, allowing it to travel between continents in less than 30 minutes. Its trajectory and reentry systems are engineered to withstand high-speed atmospheric reentry and maintain precision over long distances.

Vandenberg Space Force Base

Vandenberg Space Force Base

Vandenberg is a key site for American missile tests due to its secure launch corridors over the Pacific. Test launches typically involve missiles drawn from operational bases, helping the Air Force verify reliability across its entire deployed force.

The Sentinel Program

The Sentinel Program

The US is progressing with plans to replace the Minuteman III with a next-generation system known as the LGM-35A Sentinel. The transition is expected to take place gradually through the 2030s, ensuring uninterrupted strategic capability.

Strategic Significance

Strategic Significance

The launch comes amid a global environment where major nuclear powers, including Russia and China, are upgrading or expanding their missile forces. While US officials stated that the test is routine, defense analysts note it also acts as a reassurance to allies and a signal of deterrence firmness to rivals.

